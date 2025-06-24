President Donald Trump criticized both Israel and Iran, saying they "don't know what the f*** they're doing," following mutual accusations between the two nations of breaching a ceasefire he had announced hours earlier via Truth Social.

Before boarding Marine One Tuesday morning on his way to the NATO Summit 2025 at the World Forum in The Hague, Trump was asked whether he believed Iran was still committed to peace.

"Yeah, I do. They violated it, but Israel violated it too," Trump said in a clip circulating on X. When asked whether he was questioning Israel's commitment to the newly announced ceasefire, the president responded angrily.

“They don’t know what the fuck they're doing.”

"Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before. The biggest load that we've seen," Trump declared.

"I'm not happy with Israel," Trump continued, adding that "when I say, 'OK, now you have 12 hours,' you don't go out in the first hour and drop everything you have."

"I'm not happy with [Israel]. I'm not happy with Iran either, but I'm really unhappy of Israel's going out this morning because that one rocket that didn't land, that was shot perhaps by mistake, that didn't land. I'm not happy about that," Trump continued before doubling down on his frustration with the warring nations.

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing. Do you understand that?" the president queried before proceeding toward the waiting aircraft.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two airstrikes in Tehran before speaking with Trump, according to Reuters. He reportedly told Trump he would scale back the operation rather than cancel it entirely. Shortly after, Trump took to Truth Social, demanding Israel not to violate the ceasefire.

Israel later accused Iran of firing missiles after the ceasefire was announced, however Iran denied these claims, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel bombed Iran in a June 13 attack, just two days before Iranian officials were to meet with U.S. officials for the sixth round of nuclear negotiations, prompting retaliatory strikes.

Since the strikes began, Israeli attacks have killed at least 950 people and wounded 3,450 others in Iran, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, Iranian attacks have left at least 24 people dead and more than 1,000 injured, a figure that includes individuals suffering from anxiety related to the attacks.

