President Donald Trump contradicted several senior staff members within his administration by stating that he may attempt to facilitate a regime change within Iran.

The 47th president took to his social media app, Truth Social, to indicate that he would be willing to enable a regime change within the Middle Eastern nation if he believed it was necessary.

"It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" Trump wrote.

Senior officials within Trump's administration, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, have all been attempting to calm down relations between the two nations since the president announced that the U.S. successfully struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

Vance stated that the U.S. was not after a regime change during an appearance on NBC Sunday when asked if the Trump administration supported attempts against the life of Iran's leader.

"Well, look, that's up to the Israelis, but our view has been very clear that we don't want a regime change. We do not want to protract this or build this out any more than it's already been built out. We want to end their nuclear program, and then we want to talk to the Iranians about a long-term settlement here," Vance said.

"What we said to the Iranians is we do not want war with Iran; we actually want peace. But we want peace in the context of them not having a nuclear weapons program, and that's exactly what the president accomplished last night," he continued.

Rubio echoed the sentiment when speaking to CBS on Sunday, insisting that the attack "wasn't a regime-change move. This was designed to degrade and/or destroy three nuclear sites related to their nuclear weaponization ambitions."

"What happens next is up to the regime. The regime wants peace, we're ready for peace. They want to do something else, they're incredibly vulnerable. They can't even protect their own airspace," he continued.

Hegseth also echoed similar sentiments while speaking at a press conference at the Pentagon on Sunday.

"This mission was not and has not been about regime change. The president authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program," Hegseth said.

Originally published on Latin Times