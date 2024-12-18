A Mississippi traffic stop uncovered a suspected multi-state operation involving the theft of recyclable cooking grease, which has cost businesses thousands of dollars in losses.

The investigation began after a local business owner reported missing cooking grease, prompting Picayune Police officers to set up surveillance.

Cooking grease, often overlooked, holds value as it can be processed into biofuel, making it a target for theft.

During the surveillance, on December 13, officers observed a truck pumping grease from a storage tank and conducted a traffic stop.

Evidence, including a manifest detailing theft locations, revealed the suspects' connection to a larger multi-state operation affecting businesses across Mississippi and Louisiana.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the scope of the operation and are urging businesses with grease storage tanks to check their surveillance footage for suspicious activity.

Charges against the suspects are pending.