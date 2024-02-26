KEY POINTS The crypto whale sold 421.6 billion SHIB within a period of 6 hours Saturday

The sale has reportedly resulted in over $6 million in losses to the crypto whale

SHIB's Saturday price was not largely affected by the huge sale

A crypto whale, described within the cryptocurrency circle as an individual or entity that holds a massive amount of crypto, adequate enough to have an impact on the crypto market, has reportedly sold nearly $4 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens.

The news was first reported by on-chain data analysis platform Spot On Chain on X (formerly Twitter). The crypto whale, identified as "0x30e," reportedly sold 421.6 billion SHIB in a period of around six hours on Saturday. In particular, 311.6 billion SHIB worth $2.97 million were deposited to Binance, while the remaining $110 billion Shiba Inu tokens were sold on a decentralized exchange (DEX) for approximately $1.01 million.

Whale 0x30e allegedly sold 421.6B $SHIB ($3.98M) at ~$0.0₅9437 in the past 6 hours, including:

• deposited 311.6B $SHIB ($2.97M) to #Binance

• sold 110B $SHIB for 1.01M $USDT on DEX.



Truly selling now would cause the whale to lose $6.32M (-61.4%) after 2.5 years of holding!… pic.twitter.com/CGfN7CL42g — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) February 24, 2024

"Truly selling now would cause the whale to lose $6.32M (-61.4%) after 2.5 years of holding!" Spot On Chain noted. The data suggests that 0x30e initially acquired the tokens when they were valued at $0.00002443 each for $10.40 million. The SHIB were reportedly sold at $0.0₅9437 each.

The data further showed that later in the day, the crypto whale sold another 80 billion SHIB valued at $724,540.

Despite the massive sale, the $SHIB's price has not seen significant activity, as the token only experienced movement of about 0.1% Saturday, as per Be In Crypto.

Read more Shibarium-Powered Revolution: Shiba Inu's Welly Leads Blockchain Transformation In Food Chain Management Shibarium-Powered Revolution: Shiba Inu's Welly Leads Blockchain Transformation In Food Chain Management

Furthermore, AMB Crypto's analysis of the token's daily timeframe chart noted that SHIB "displayed an upward trend on" Saturday. The token saw a 1.15% increase at the end of the day's trading session.

Two days before the sell-off, IntoTheBlock data indicated that transactions involving the dog-themed token surged by 454.16% Thursday, reaching $112.96 million. There were 34 large transactions on the said day, marking the highest large transaction volume in the last seven days. The transactions indicated that there was a SHIB whale activity.

Meanwhile, SHIB continues to drive interest in the cryptocurrency market as it was hailed as last year's second-most traded crypto asset on India-based crypto exchange WazirX. The designation means SHIB outperformed some of the major cryptocurrencies, including Ripple (XRP) and Ether (ETH) on the exchange.

The said milestone came amid a host of projects within the Shiba ecosystem, including the launch of the now-leading layer-2 scalability solution Shibarium.

WazirX's report noted that in 2023, SHIB and Bitcoin (BTC) were the leading crypto assets by volume on the platform.