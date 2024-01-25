Welly, the blockchain-driven fast-food restaurant and one of the first in-real-life initiatives of the Shiba Ecosystem, unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in food management through using blockchain technology– an initial stride toward realizing its ambitious objective of introducing a revolutionary "dining experience" with a comprehensive system for monitoring supplies and orders powered by Shibarium.

Welly is unstoppable.

In October, Welly unveiled an array of ambitious goals, chief among them being the transformation into a globally acclaimed, health-conscious fast-food establishment by harnessing the potential of blockchain technology via Shibarium.

Now, the team celebrates a significant milestone with the introduction of the Performance Tracker, referred to by the Welly team as the "Store Daily Report."

This innovative tool allows for the daily monitoring of store performance on the Shibarium platform.

Piergiorgio Petoia, Welly's community manager, shared insights on this development in an exclusive interview with International Business Times.

"It tracks the total of the daily orders every night when the store closes," Petoia shared, before adding, "Every night, when the store closes, we take the data from the store and inscribe them on shibarium."

While this is not yet the bold ambition that Welly wanted to see, since the actual system takes time to develop, the team is proud that it has already taken the first big step to "track everything" using the Shiba Ecosystem's robust blockchain platform, Shibarium.

"It's the first step to have everything tracked on the blockchain," Petoia said, highlighting that what makes this project exciting is that Welly is the first one to do it in the food industry, adding that aside from efficiency and enhanced productivity, Welly wants it done to promote "transparency and involve the community."

We’ve always said the future was a byte away…

Well, today we can say that starting from the next hours, our holders will be able to track the performance of our physical store on the blockchain. 🌐⛓️

— welly (@wellyfriends) January 24, 2024

The community manager further elaborated that, currently, the Performance Tracker is exclusively accessible to holders through a dedicated server channel on Discord where users can access valuable insights, including detailed information on the sales percentage of each product.

Welly would always say, "The future is just a byte away," but, with the official rollout of its Performance Tracker, the team is chanting a different tune, it is now, "The future is Welly."

"In a holders-only channel on our discord, a bot, operating on the Shibarium network, will track the daily sales and statistics of our management system's cash register," the Welly team said.

"A big thanks to our devs who are helping us innovate not only in blockchain but also in the food industry. Transparency is a core value at Welly, and this initiative is a prime example of our commitment to it," the team added.

"The future is bright. The future is Welly. And starting today, the future is here," it noted.