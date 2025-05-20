Sen. Cory Booker is facing intense criticism after becoming the only Democrat to support the confirmation of Charles Kushner—who served prison time and was pardoned by President Donald Trump—as U.S. ambassador to France.

Kushner, a New Jersey real estate mogul and father of Trump adviser Jared Kushner, was convicted in 2005 on multiple federal charges, including tax evasion and witness tampering. He served two years in prison before receiving a full presidential pardon from Trump in December 2020.

Despite his criminal history, Trump nominated Kushner for the prestigious diplomatic post earlier this year, Huffpost reported. The Senate confirmed Kushner's appointment in a 51-45 vote.

While Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski broke ranks to oppose the nomination, Booker's decision to cross the aisle and vote in favor of Kushner drew sharp backlash online. Social media users expressed disbelief and frustration, questioning why Booker would support a Trump-pardoned felon with a history of targeting federal witnesses.

The move is already sparking political fallout, especially among progressive and anti-Trump Democrats who once saw Booker as a reliable voice of opposition. Online, social media users call the move "disappointing" with others expressing anger, saying, "I'm furious" about Booker's decision.

Very disappointing — LoriB (@jaguar1960) May 20, 2025

Exactly! I’m furious — AliciaSankar (@AliciaSankar) May 20, 2025

And I actually liked him.



I'm starting to lose faith in everyone and everything. I'm starting to feel like its hopeless and we're not gonna survive this. When even our side is turning against us... — Penguin On A Mission (@penguin2mission) May 20, 2025

"I'm going to need Cory Booker to set aside 26 hours to deliver a senate floor speech explaining why he voted to confirm a literal convicted felon to a diplomatic post," one user said, referring to the senator's record-breaking speech made earlier this year.

Cory Booker gave a twenty four hour speech and then voted yes on Charles Kushner. Weird. https://t.co/SONCHB6LNj — Scott Noddin (@ScottNoddin8) May 19, 2025

I'm going to need Cory Booker to set aside 26 hours to deliver a senate floor speech explaining why he voted to confirm a literal convicted felon to a diplomatic post. — Covie (@covie_93) May 20, 2025

Booker, who has yet to issue a public explanation, is being accused by critics of prioritizing personal ties over principle—reportedly stemming from his longstanding friendship with the Kushner family.

The senator's vote may have short-term diplomatic implications, but the long-term political cost could be steeper. As Democrats prepare for midterm primaries and broader accountability over Trump-era alignments, Booker's support for Kushner is likely to resurface as a campaign issue.

Originally published on Latin Times