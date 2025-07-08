Schools may be out for the summer, but for college aspirants, the journey is just beginning. The admissions process is often the most daunting and emotionally charged experience in a student's life. A key component of that process is the personal essay, often described as a make-or-break moment. As most students approach college essays with a level of apprehension, Naushad Mehta, the founder of Inspired Essays and a college essay coach, has quietly built a thriving practice around one of the most personal and anxiety-laden parts of the process: writing the essay.

"Everyone knows they have to write it," says Mehta. "But they don't always understand why. They're unclear on what colleges are actually looking for, and how to deliver that in a polished piece of storytelling."

For many students, this lack of clarity is compounded by an overwhelming amount of online content. Essay samples, rankings, and advice columns bombard students with examples that often feel impossible to live up to, incapacitating them before they even attempt to write their own personal statements.

"Students tend to read someone else's published essay; perhaps a humorous one, and assume that this is the gold standard," Mehta adds. "They don't realize that the essays are often cherry-picked by institutions or career counselors. That's not the benchmark, it's just one way to tell a story."

Now, with her own college coaching company that helps students navigate the college essay writing process, Mehta underscores that there is no gold reference point and that the truth is far simpler, and much more personal. "What colleges want to see is an authentic human being," she states. "They want a story that reveals who the student is, not just what they've done."

Yet, this is where many applicants struggle. They've been taught to write analytical papers and research summaries throughout their educational journey, but good college essays require something different: the art of storytelling. It demands vulnerability, reflection, voice, and insight - skills that students don't necessarily gain in high school.

"A lot of students forget, it's not a research paper, it's a story. More importantly, it's your story," Mehta adds. "And like any good story, it has to be engaging. It has to captivate the reader. It has to reveal something about you that sets you apart."

Admissions officers often only spend seconds on each essay. Within that brief window, it's important to quickly grab their attention. "GPAs, course rigor, and extracurriculars are all important," Mehta says. "However, the essay answers the more vital question - Who is this person? What qualities of character do they bring? Will they enrich the campus in a meaningful way?"

What colleges are evaluating isn't just scholastic potential. They're looking for qualities like kindness, resilience, leadership, and responsibility, all of which make a student a strong community member, not just a diligent scholar. While some may lean toward intellectual spark or toward social impact, what matters the most across the board and stands out is a personal voice grounded in self-awareness.

Personal essays require applicants to translate their life experiences, values, and reflections into a polished narrative, and Mehta acknowledges that this is not a small feat. Between the personal statement and various supplemental essays, students are faced with a daunting volume of writing, paving the way for poor results or anxiety-filled students. That's where Inspired Essays' services come in.

For over a decade, Inspired Essays has helped students navigate the college essay landscape with clarity and structure. Mehta serves as a beacon of guidance and confidence building. "I help students brainstorm. I help them structure their ideas. I help them shape an outline," she explains. "But I never, ever write for them."

Instead, she performs the role of a mentor and sounding board, helping students create their personal statements by asking open-ended questions, calming their anxiety, and steering students toward the story only they can tell. "The fear factor is so high for so many students; their anxiety levels are over the roof," Mehta states. "One of the ways I'm able to help them is by bringing that fear down, demystifying the process, and making it feel possible and doable."

When students prepare for college admissions, Mehta recommends starting to focus on the essay early, ideally during the summer before senior year, as that gives them time to reflect, write, and revise without the looming pressure of schoolwork or deadlines. "Students shouldn't wait too long and procrastinate," Mehta explains. "That would only be a recipe for increased stress, rushed work, and ultimately, underdeveloped essays."

Inspired Essays provides personalized services, including brainstorming sessions, one-on-one mentoring, and review of drafts, keeping calmness and confidence at the cornerstone of the process. She also offers additional services like transferring essays, IB essays, and even helping with student or parent speeches. Ultimately. Mehta's core mission remains the same: to help students uncover their voice and express it with confidence and clarity in order to gain admission to their top choice college or university.

In a world of constant comparison and information overload, Inspired Essays leads with a message that is quiet but powerful. "Being true to yourself. That's the secret," Mehta explains. "If you're genuinely funny, write a funny essay. If you're serious and responsible, reflect that. Don't try to mimic someone else's tone or story, because that's not you. The best essays are the ones that are well written and sound unapologetically you."