President Donald Trump addressed criticism over the AI picture of him dressed up as the Pope after himself and the White House shared it on social media.

Asked about it by Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich at the Oval Office, Trump dismissed any criticism, saying the image was posted in jest and it should be taken as such: "You mean they can't take a joke? You don't mean the Catholics, you mean the fake news media. The Catholics loved it," he said.

Trump, however, went on to distance himself from the picture at the same time: "Somebody made up a picture of me dressed up as the Pope and put it up on the internet. That was not me. Maybe it was AI. I just saw it last evening. My wife thought it was cute. I would not be able to be married though."

FOX NEWS: Some Catholics were not so happy about the image of you looking like the Pope



TRUMP: You mean they can't take a joke? You don't mean the Catholics, you mean the fake news media. The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it. Maybe it was AI. pic.twitter.com/6dvyhGTLHQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2025

Heinrich, however, pressed him on the matter, asking whether the White House X account posting the picture diminished its "substance." "Give me a break. Somebody did it in fun. It's fine. You have to have a little fun, don't you?" Trump replied.

Catholic leaders, however, have joined laypeople in denouncing the image. "By publishing a picture of himself masquerading as the Pope, President Trump mocks God, the Catholic Church, and the Papacy," wrote Bishop Thomas Paprocki, of Springfield, Ill, while urging Trump to apologize. "This is deeply offensive to Catholics especially during this sacred time that we are still mourning the death of Pope Francis and praying for the guidance of the Holy Spirit for the election of our new Pope."

"Well, you know, it wasn't good," remarked New York's Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who is part of Trump's Religious Liberty Commission. Dolan initially said he hoped Trump "didn't have anything to do with" creating and sharing the image.

Additionally, the New York State Catholic Conference said there was "nothing clever or funny" about the AI-generated image. "We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter," it continued.

Days before and upon his return from Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican, Trump joked to reporters that he'd "like to be pope."

Following Pope Francis' death on April 21, cardinals at the Vatican will begin conclave to choose a new pope on May 7.

Originally published on Latin Times