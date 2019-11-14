In what seems to be an effort to go toe-to-toe with its new competitor, Netflix has signed a deal with Nickelodeon, in a collaboration that will span for years to come.

In the press release by Netflix, the company announced its multi-year output deal with Nickelodeon. This new deal will have the two companies produce new and original animated films and series. These new content will be based on existing IP from NIckelodeon as well as new ones exclusively for this deal.

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” said Netflix vice president of original animation, Melissa Cobb. “We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

While both Netflix and Nickelodeon has yet to release a list of titles and shows they will be streaming as part of this new collaboration, some of the Nick titles that are already coming into the service include animated specials “Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling,” “Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus” and animated specials from titles such as “The Loud House” and “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

This deal of a collaboration between Netflix and Nickelodeon came just right in time after Disney finally opened up its very own streaming service Disney+.

Taking a lot of popular names under its umbrella including the Disney classics, Marvel titles, Star Wars and many more, the new streaming service immediately gathered around 10 million sing ups. This only includes the countries that are part of the initial release.

Dinsey is yet to do a full release of its streaming service worldwide. Once that happens, these numbers are expected to even increase significantly.