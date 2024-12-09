KEY POINTS Tokenize 2024 is one of blockchain and crypto's biggest conferences

ETH San Juan is packed with panels discussing critical aspects of blockchain and crypto

Limitless Crypto offers unparalleled networking opportunities and wisdom from blockchain leaders

Puerto Rico Blockchain Week has kicked off, and the event, which takes place for its eighth consecutive year, is right on time as the cryptocurrency industry celebrates Bitcoin's feat of passing $100,000 for the first time.

The event features four conferences, side events, and parties across several venues citywide and is expected to attract over a thousand attendees.

Monday – Opening Day

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Week's Opening Party was presented by Crypto Mondays, Limitless Crypto and Tokenize, at The Wheel in Old San Juan, which is located under the iconic ferris wheel at 153 Avenida Fernandez Juncos.

Multiple crypto and blockchain firms and industry figures have confirmed they will be attending the event, including Project Pi and Blok Assets.

🌟 The wait is over! The Puerto Rico Blockchain Week kicks off TODAY, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and visionaries to explore the transformative power of blockchain technology. 🚀



🌴 Join us in the heart of San Juan for an unforgettable week of insights,… pic.twitter.com/XyO4fEAYCw — DNA (@ThisIsDNA) December 9, 2024

Tuesday through Wednesday – Tokenize 2024

On Tuesday, the two-day Tokenize 2024 conference kicks off, packed with content sessions aimed at the intersection of investors and startups within the blockchain space. It is one of the biggest conferences in blockchain and crypto.

The event features keynote speeches from some of the industry's most prominent leaders, including Dan Morehead, managing partner at Pantera Capital, one of the world's largest crypto funds, and Brock Pierce, the former chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and a co-founder of stablecoin titan Tether.

Black Friday sale - Tokenize Conference, the flagship conference during Puerto Rico Blockchain Week. pic.twitter.com/jjqhK6lSPz — Tokenize! Conference (@TokenizeCon) November 29, 2024

Michael Terpin, the founder of Transform Ventures and author of the best-selling book Bitcoin Supercycle, will also be a keynote speaker.

Attendees ill of Tokenize 2024 will receive an autographed copy of Terpin's book. Notably, the book correctly predicted that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 this year.

Perianne Boring, the founder of The Digital Chamber and a current potential candidate for the Donald Trump administration's Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair, is also among the speakers, as well as legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper. The VC expert is well-known in the crypto community after he bought 30,000 Bitcoin in 2014 for $700 each. His famous purchase is now worth over $3 billion today.

There will be side panels focused on the following topics that are all crucial in the development of blockchain technology: decentralized AI, tokenized finance, Web3 gaming and entertainment, real-world assets (RWAs), and memecoins.

Startup companies will get a chance to present their goals through a side vent under the BitAngels international angel investor group.

Finally, Tokenize 2024 will also hold its "Legendary Dinner" event at the 787 nightclub. The closing party will be co-hosted with DNA Fund, which is also a host of various private and semi-public events throughout the week.

Thursday – ETH San Juan

In ETH San Juan, which will be held from noon through 5 p.m. local time, Drosera and Groom Lake will open the event, followed by a DeFi Options discussion by Blockfills.

Attendees can choose from a host of panels that focus on various blockchain tech segments, such as investing in the EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) and modular ecosystem, DeFi development, smart contracts, blockchain security, and many more.

Friday – Limitless Crypto Conference

The Limitless Crypto Conference wraps up Puerto Rico Blockchain Week. It brings to Old San Juan some of the industry's most influential names for an all-day event that will immerse attendees in a dynamic environment packed with not just networking opportunities, but also groundbreaking ideas for the blockchain space.

Among the headliners are Pierce, Terpin, Axsess Founder Chris Mack, Own Your Data Foundation Co-founder Brittany Kaiser, POOLS Games CFO Cécile Mella, Limitless Crypto Founder Pedro Rivera, Founder and CEO of Snowball.money Parul Gujral, and many more.