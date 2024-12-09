KEY POINTS $DOG (Runes) gained 150% in the last 30 days amid increasing interest in dog-themed tokens

$SKI became a hot topic last week after a U.S. congressman bought thousands worth of the token

$AKUMA is gaining traction on Base, surging by over 900% in the last 7 days

$BABYDOGE took the memecoin market by storm after Elon Musk posted a photo of him and his son, X

$AEROBUD is a rising dog-based token that has been rallying in the past two weeks

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been dominating the world of dog-themed memecoins over the years, and it has comfortably held the top spot without being significantly challenged, except after the emergence of Shiba Inu (SHIB).

However, there has been a slew of new dog-themed tokens and some of them are making quite a loud noise across cryptocurrency markets due to their rapid rise and continuing momentum even as DOGE and SHIB slightly retreat.

Which dog-based tokens are getting loud these days and what makes them stand out?

1. $DOG (Runes)

Dog Go to the Moon (DOG) has had a good run in the last month, increasing by over 150% in the last 30 days. It gained 9% in the past day and is up on a 45% rally over the past week.

DOG is currently the 6th largest dog-themed memecoin on CoinGecko's list of the most valuable dog-based meme tokens. Trading volume around the crypto token surged above $56.6 million in the last 24 hours.

The memecoin, which "promotes a transparent and equitable approach to cryptocurrency distribution, manifesting the ideals of fairness that are often sought but rarely achieved in the crypto world," is one of the newer dog-themed tokens that are building a strong following in the crypto space.

2. $SKI

Ski Mask Dog (SKI) wasn't very popular when it first launched earlier this year. The token, which advocates for freedom of speech and expression both in the digital and real-world settings, has recently been at center of talks in crypto.

SKI is up by over 10% in the last 24 hours amid a 1,625% surge in the past month. It continues to gain traction across social media after U.S. Rep. Mike Collins Jr., R-Ga., disclosed that he purchased up to $15,000 worth of the memecoin.

At the time of the disclosure, Collins Jr. said he "liked" SKI so he bought it, adding that the stigma around crypto should be stopped, "and it's about time that we start treating this industry with the respect it deserves."

3. $AKUMA

A new coin in the block, Akuma Inu (AKUMA) is already making waves less than a month since its launch, surging in the past week and plunging before spiking again over the weekend.

The dog-themed memecoin is up by nearly 20% in the last 24 hours amid a seven-day rally of 917%. Some memecoin holders believe AKUMA can become the "King of Base," the popular Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Crypto investor Drew Austin appears to have invested in the token too, taking to X Sunday with a GIF of the scene from "The Lion King" where Simba, Timon, and Pumba were singing one of the movie's hit songs. "$Akuma Matata," Austin wrote.

4. $BABYDOGE

The Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) has had its moments since launching back in August 2021. There were periods of prolonged downtimes, such as the crypto winter late in 2022, but the dog-based memecoin shot up over the weekend.

Meme tokens are known to be "reactionary," and it appears BABYDOGE may have been affected positively by the weekend post of tech titan Elon Musk. "The Dogefather, The Dogeson," the Tesla owner captioned a photo of him and one of his sons, X.

Since then, the DOGE and BABYDOGE communities have been wild on the social media platform, with some crypto users directly associating the latter memecoin's pump to Musk's post.

As of early Monday, BABYDOGE is up by over 30% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume exceeded a staggering $323 million in the past day.

It remains to be seen if the token that was "birthed by fans of the Doge meme community" can retain the momentum as Musk prepares to officially begin working as the co-leader of Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in January.

5. AEROBUD

AEROBUD has been in the market for several months but it didn't see much action until mid-November, when other animal-themed memecoins started gaining much attention as Musk pumped his DOGE government-audit office following Trump's historic win in the 2024 U.S. elections.

AEROBUD has since gradually been climbing, building momentum in the last two weeks, rallying above 370%. The token is up by 8% in the last 24 hours.

Late on Sunday, digital asset exchange BitMart announced it was listing the dog-based memecoin, triggering excitement among users who believe in the potential of the token based off of Sage, a rescued golden retriever.

#BitMart is thrilled to announce the exclusive primary listing of Aerobud (AEROBUD) @AeroBudCoin 🎉



💰Trading pair: AEROBUD/USDT

💎Deposit: Available

💎Trading: 12/9/2024 9:00 AM UTC



Learn more: https://t.co/2VR81VdhyM pic.twitter.com/Pq3a2IMrQX — BitMart (@BitMartExchange) December 9, 2024

There are many other dog-themed meme tokens in the crypto market, and it remains to be seen whether any of them will soon challenge DOGE or SHIB, the two greats sitting on top of crypto's animal kingdom.