An elderly Las Vegas man has been charged with sex crimes after he allegedly hit on a 17-year-old waitress, telling her to come to his motel room so she could pay back his generous tip.

Police received a report Saturday from a restaurant in Cedar City, Utah, after the teen said a man reportedly made repeated advances and sexual comments to her, according to the Gephardt Daily.

"In particular, he told her that he 'wants' her and asked 'how does that make you feel,'" a police affidavit stated, obtained by Gephardt Daily. "She told him that she was 17 and in high school.

"Despite telling him her age, the adult male suspect continued to make these types of comments and tipped her $10 shortly after he was at the restaurant. He told her that this money was 'for what happens later.'"

The man, later identified as 65-year-old Steven C. Jackson, proceeded to add another $70 tip to the bill that was for $15, as reported by KSL-TV.

He also allegedly touched the waitress inappropriately when she brought back the check, according to the affidavit.

"He then reportedly took her hand, kissed it, and wrote his room number with his finger on it," the affidavit stated, according to KSL-TV.

Police arrived at the motel room and brought Jackson back to the station for an interview, where he allegedly admitted that the waitress told him she "was in school" and that he left her "a very generous" tip, according to the affidavit.

Jackson allegedly denied touching her at first, but later reportedly admitted to touching her shoulder. He also allegedly admitted to giving the girl his room number after denying it initially, as reported by Gephardt Daily.

The 65-year-old was charged with forcible sex abuse, criminal sexual solicitation of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held in Iron County Jail without bail.