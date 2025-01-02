Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a cartoon framing the Las Vegas Tesla Cybertruck explosion on New Year's Day as a testament to the vehicle's durability.

The blast, which occurred outside the Trump International Hotel, is being investigated as a potential terrorist attack.

The cartoon depicts a masked individual inside a Cybertruck packed with explosives, proclaiming "Death to America!" before detonating the vehicle. A detonator triggers an explosion, and the next frame shows a cartoon Musk gesturing toward a smoking Cybertruck with blood splashed against the interior windows, but otherwise unharmed. The cartoon Musk quips, "Best Tesla ad!"

The terrorist attack outside of Trump hotel was the best ad for #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/Ucsyel2WV7 — Skscartoon (@skscartoon) January 2, 2025

The explosion killed the driver, injured seven others, and sent plumes of smoke into the air. Videos showed the Cybertruck containing the blast, with authorities noting that its design directed the explosion upwards, sparing significant damage to nearby structures.

Musk has emphasized the Cybertruck's resilience on X. "The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack," he said. "Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken."

The cartoon adds to Musk's vocal defense of Tesla amid claims that media outlets misleadingly suggested the Cybertruck malfunctioned. "Legacy media headlines are nonsense," Musk posted, aligning with fans celebrating the Cybertruck's performance in the unprecedented incident.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Originally published by Latin Times.