Electric vehicle giant Tesla is the only company not focused on cryptocurrency that made it to the Top 10 list of corporate Bitcoin holders, making it stand out among other non-crypto-centric firms that have invested in the digital currency.

The latest data compiled by HODL15Capital, a well-followed figure in the crypto community, revealed that Tesla is the world's fourth largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, only behind three prominent Bitcoin-focused firms.

Tesla Joins Major Bitcoin Miners in Top 10

Tesla was first reported to have purchased Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2021, making it one of the early adopters of a corporate BTC treasury strategy.

However, the electric car maker sold majority of its Bitcoin holdings in the second quarter of 2022. As per its January 2025 financial disclosure, the EV giant revealed it profited $600 million from its remaining BTC holdings of 11,509 Bitcoin.

Data compiled by HODL15Capital showed that Tesla is ahead of American BTC miners Cleanspark, which holds 11,117 BTC, and Hut 8, which has 10,237 Bitcoins.

Cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase settled in at Top 7, holding with 9,480 BTC, while Jack Dorsey's Block (formerly Square) is at Top 8, with 8,485 Bitcoin holdings.

Finishing on the 9th and 10th spots are crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital (5,400 BTC), and blockchain firm Bitcoin Group SE (3,605 BTC).

Tesla is still several thousand Bitcoins far from miner Riot Platforms, the third largest corporate holder, which has 19,692 BTC in its stash as of this week.

Second in line is another major U.S.-based BTC miner, Marathon Digital, which holds 46,374 Bitcoin.

Unchallenged king of corporate BTC holders, Strategy, comfortably sits on the top of the pyramid, with 499,226 Bitcoin that it has aggressively accumulated over the years.

Most other companies in the list are either Bitcoin-centric or firms with some type of crypto offering, highlighting the significance of Tesla cementing its place in the Top 10 as the only non-crypto firm to hold thousands in BTC.

Tesla Hasn't Bought in Years But it HODLed

While Musk's EV company has not added any Bitcoin to its stash in the last few years, it proved its "diamond hands" ability by "HODLing" even when prices were crashing.

Bitcoin prices have bled significantly in the past several weeks, but Tesla's stash remains unchanged.

Last year, Musk said there is "some merit in Bitcoin," although he did not reveal whether his company will stack up anytime soon.