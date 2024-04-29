During my tenure as Secretary of the Navy -- which also includes oversight of the Marine Corps -- I made a habit of attending every debrief when our carrier-strike groups or amphibious-ready groups returned from their deployments, usually lasting between seven and nine months. A recurring theme in these debriefs was the element of the unexpected: situations for which even our rigorous training had not explicitly prepared us.

The military dedicates significant resources -- financial, time, and effort -- to continuous training of its members to ensure that they are ready, anytime, anywhere, to face any situation – and to do so in a highly effective manner. This is known in the military as "force readiness," equipping our service members to handle both expected and unexpected challenges with agility and effectiveness.

As Secretary, I came to appreciate even more sharply than in my roles as Governor of Mississippi and as Chief Executive Officer of a public manufacturing company just how essential a well- prepared workforce is to meeting the goals of an organization. This was highlighted for me as a Governor focused on education and job creation and in the private sector, even before I got to the Pentagon.

Now, as I sit on the boards of global companies spanning multiple, varied industries, it's crystal clear that "force readiness" is not just a military term; it's an imperative for American companies and their employees in this fast-changing world. The phrase "pace of change" might seem clichéd, but it's profoundly true. Today's CEOs and Chief Human Resource Officers face a dizzying array of challenges, from managing a five-generation workforce to staying ahead in a technology landscape where artificial intelligence is just the tip of the evolving iceberg.

Because of my deep belief in force readiness across all levels of America's employers, I became involved in the work of InStride, an organization working with companies to help employees get the education and training they need to reach their potential. InStride understands that employer-sponsored education is more than a simple HR perk; it's a strategic asset. Their work has shown that investing in educational opportunities creates an inclusive environment for all age groups, catalyzing a workforce that is not just engaged but also genuinely prepared for dynamic roles—what I'd term "corporate force readiness."

Companies collaborating with InStride have found education and training to be a significant draw for potential employees and a powerful retention tool. A sense of educational progression and the career growth it enables foster an authentic sense of belonging among employees. This claim isn't mere conjecture; it's supported by data. According to a survey by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), employees rank educational opportunities among their top priorities. They see it not only as a pathway to professional advancement but also as a clear signal that their company genuinely values their individual growth and well-being. In today's competitive labor market, this demonstration of corporate empathy becomes a significant differentiator.

This educational investment is a win-win scenario—a phrase that may be overused but remains powerful when genuinely applicable. Employees are empowered with both career growth and personal development, while companies gain the advantage of attracting and retaining top-tier talent. As the competition for skilled workers intensifies, companies can foster internal leadership development. This is an inclusive approach, providing opportunities for those who, due to various circumstances, haven't had the advantage of higher education or specialized training to better equip themselves for the modern workforce.

The last crucial lesson I've gleaned from working with these companies is the pivotal role of adaptability. Employees face novel situations, technologies, and ways of working almost daily. In this environment, it's not just technical skills that count but also the capacity for adaptability—the kind of "readiness" that allows one to adjust and succeed regardless of the circumstances.

Force readiness is made up of many elements and a central ingredient in a successful business strategy. It's about ensuring all employees are not just skilled but also agile and adaptable, prepared for today's challenges and those that lie ahead. Companies that actively and visibly support their employees' educational journeys are doing more than just preparing them for the future. They are making an active investment in their most valuable asset—human capital. Just like our exemplary men and women in the military, a "force-ready" workforce is capable, adaptable, and prepared for whatever challenges come their way, anywhere, and at any time.