In September 2024, Annette and Matthew Hutcheson released The E.P.I.C. App™, a mobile app fusing cutting-edge technology with the mysteries of the human mind. With a resounding 'Defeat the defeat' as the ultimate objective, the app equips users with the tools and skills that transform perspectives, nurture minds and souls, turn people into unstoppable forces, and ignite healing from a challenging past.

The pillars of The E.P.I.C. App™ – Ethos, Perspective, Influence, and Carrying on – are rooted in the founders' philosophy of persevering through turmoil by harnessing the power of the mind. Whether through sparking positive sleeping habits, providing neuroscientific guidance, transforming a fight-or-flight approach into mindful decision-making, or offering holistic mental well-being support, The E.P.I.C. App™ stands as a beacon of hope in a world tainted by violence and injustice.

What inspired the creation of the app were the personal experiences of the founders – Matthew, a former advisor to two Presidents, was wrongfully imprisoned and arrested by the FBI at gunpoint, and Annette, his resilient wife who overcame limiting beliefs, graduated from law school, and got Matthew out of prison 7 years before the sentence was over. Though tangled up in the same story, the experiences Matthew and Annette went through weren't shared but isolated.

For Matthew, the challenge he overcame stemmed from the solitude and injustice he encountered in prison. Kept for years in solitary confinement to enforce silence he maintained a sense of sanity by nourishing his mindset and remembering his true identity. Annette's heroic story showcases that through determination, what seemed impossible is actually within reach. During a decade of wrongful imprisonment, Annette and Matthew fought hard for everything they had, ultimately triumphing.

Now, tapping into the lessons they learned during their time of adversity, the inspirational couple offers unique, impactful leadership services, called E.P.I.C. Leadership Training. The courses revolve around cultivating resilience and empowering participants not to let obstacles cloud judgment and to always remain true to one's values. To fuel their efforts, Annette and Matthew developed The E.P.I.C. App™, striving to enrich humanity with a powerful blend of science, technology and mindfulness.

What users can expect from the app is an easy-to-use interface boasting multiple sections, all dedicated to illuminating different aspects. From an introduction component that tells the story of Matthew and Annette to daily inspirational content and E.P.I.C. Parasym – a part dedicated to analyzing the parasympathetic nervous system, which is the opposite of fight or flight – the newly launched app opens the doors to a treasure trove of invaluable insights and practical strategies that help transform anxiety and negativity into motivation.

"No matter what you're going through, you can train your mindset to remain focused on positivity. I envision The E.P.I.C. App™ as a central part of the future. With its potential to help users transition from suffering to happiness, the app can support people of all ages and paths of life, from teachers to politicians and doctors," adds Matthew. "No matter who you are, you will go through these

emotions at some point. Instead of fearing challenges, The E.P.I.C. App™ helps you embrace them and turn fear and uncertainty into valuable lessons."