The FBI has issued a warning to consumers about online scams as the holiday shopping season kicks off this week with Black Friday followed by Cyber Monday.

"Don't let #holiday excitement cloud your judgment! Always verify the legitimacy of online retailers and be cautious with unsolicited offers," the FBI warned on Friday in a post on X.

"Every year, thousands of people fall victim to holiday scams. Scammers can steal your hard-earned money, personal information, and, at the very least, ruin your festive mood," the agency stated in a warning on its website.

The FBI has issued a warning about four prevalent types of scams that consumers should watch out for during the holiday shopping season. These include non-delivery scams, where consumers pay for products online but never receive the items they purchased; non-payment scams, in which goods are shipped to buyers but the sellers fail to receive payment; auction fraud, where products are misrepresented or falsely advertised on auction sites; and gift card fraud, where a seller asks the consumer to use pre-paid gift cards as payment. The FBI urges shoppers to remain vigilant and take steps to verify the legitimacy of online retailers to avoid falling victim to these schemes.

The FBI has recommended that shoppers carefully check the URL of any website they visit to ensure it is "legitimate and secure," according to a Forbes report. Websites should display the "telltale" secure connection padlock in the address bar, along with "https" at the beginning of the full address. If the website lacks these security indicators in the URL, it may not be trustworthy, and the FBI advises users to leave the site and move on to a safer option.

Cybersecurity experts from Check Point warn that many of these scam sites impersonate trusted brands like Stüssy, Longchamp, Wayfair, and SOREL, using URLs such as stussycanadablackfriday.com, longchampblackfriday.com, and wayfareblackfriday.com.

The surge in Black Friday-related fraud has made it easier for cybercriminals to set up fake sites that mimic popular retail brands, luring unsuspecting shoppers.

Experts also advise against using pre-paid gift cards for payment, as scammers often ask for them instead of traditional credit cards. To ensure greater security, it's important to rely on secure payment methods like credit cards, which provide additional layers of protection.

Non-payment and non-delivery scams resulted in over $309 million in losses for consumers in 2023, with credit card fraud contributing an additional $173 million, according to a report from the FBI's Internet Complaint Center. The FBI noted that the center typically receives a high volume of complaints in the early months of each year, indicating a correlation with scams that occur during the previous holiday season's shopping period.