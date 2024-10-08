Recognized for its groundbreaking impact on the Latino population within the Texan region of Rio Grande Valley, VIDA is a finalist for the revered Excelencia Award. In receiving a 'Seal of Excelencia', organizations are recognized for their remarkable contributions to the educational progression of Hispanic students and Hispanic communities; representing their successes in confronting structural barriers and longstanding inequities.

VIDA, established in 1995, is located in a region spanning the border of Mexico, home to a growing population of Hispanic residents and students - with studies revealing a total of 1.3 million Hispanic Texans since 2019. As these statistics continue to grow at a steady rate, the demographic plays an increasingly crucial role in the Texan labor force and contributes significantly to the economic developments of the region. Playing its part in the development of educational services and the cultivation of a skilled workforce, VIDA centers its work around uplifting students toward fruitful career journeys, aiding them in their often tumultuous paths to success. Of all students enrolled in the VIDA program, 96% are ethnically Hispanic and receive academic and career support that far extends their schooling years.

CEO and President of VIDA, Felida Villarreal comments: "It is a huge honor for our program to be shortlisted for such an award, one that highlights the importance of investing in workforce development programs that make substantial impacts on underserved communities across the United States. It is truly humbling to be recognized for VIDA's current and continued efforts toward advancing our student population as a whole, but especially for the Hispanic students who reveal an astonishing level of dedication to their education and future development."

VIDA goes beyond the traditional methods to foster an inclusive and inviting educational environment, offering additional support to those with specific needs, challenges, and barriers - examples include single parents and those from generationally low-income families. In the non-profit space, there exists a limited amount of resources available amidst a growing demand and increased level of competition to access them. Despite this, VIDA has successfully leveraged federal, state, and local funding to offer high-quality, comprehensive services to a range of students across the Rio Grande Valley locality. Services include assistance with educational finances, such as tuition fees, course fees, and other academic-related expenses as well as social support services like individual counseling and child care for students with parental responsibilities.

The revolutionary successes of the VIDA organization are reflected in the glowing testimonials of graduated participants. Student Marvelia Saldana adds: "Thanks to VIDA, I've been able to afford school. Without their help, I wouldn't have been able to - they have helped me with tuition and books. I am thankful for their support, and their counseling sessions have helped me deal with stress and time management."

As it proceeds to offer invaluable educational and career development services, VIDA leaves a lasting legacy for the future generation of Hispanic American citizens. Beginning with the student population of Rio Grande Valley, VIDA seeks to reach more students across the United States and thanks Excelencia In Education for the recognition of its dedicated services to the greater student body.