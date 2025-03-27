Over the past years, Disney and Epic Games' "Fortnite" and Marvel collaboration has been seen as "the gift that keeps on giving" as they have been continuously integrating many elements of Marvel into the game.

Now, a new rumor has surfaced which claims that there is another crossover waiting to happen over at "Fortnite," and this involves the latest developments over at Disney.

'Fortnite' x Marvel Crossover Rumors: New Content Dropping Soon

One of the many rumors shared by leaker ShiinaBR claims that an upcoming "Fortnite" x Marvel crossover that soon be available in the battle royale. This centers on the latest show on Disney+, which is none other than "Daredevil: Born Again." The show is currently airing its weekly episodes.

That being said, it is important to note that Daredevil has already made his way into the battle island before, and this led fans to speculate that his next appearance would be resemble more how he looks like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On the other hand, if the leak is legitimate, this would be the first time The Punisher will arrive in the online shooter game.

What Will Daredevil and The Punisher Look Like on 'Fortnite'?

The rumor claims that both of its iconic characters, Daredevil and The Punisher, will make their cross over to "Fortnite."

The version of Daredevil that was already available on "Fortnite" features the comic-accurate version of the hero from Hell's Kitchen, featuring his iconic all-red suit which that off the massive "DD" logo on his chest. It remains unknown if Epic Games will bring the "Daredevil" series version of his suit in this rumored crossover.

On the other hand, there are many versions of The Punisher that made its way into comics and live-action depictions, with the comic book version showing him sporting a spandex suit with the massive skull logo in his torso.

However, the live-action version that was worn by Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle has opted for an all-black clothing featuring a kevlar body armor with the skull.

More Are Coming From Epic Games and Disney's Collaboration

That being said, the rumors do not stop there. It was also added by ShiinaBR that the next season (Season 3) that is coming to "Fortnite" will feature yet another "Star Wars" themed crossover later this year. The leaker did not yet reveal which characters are poised to get their own skins, but has shared a timeline that begins by May 2, the launch of the new season.

These new leaks follow the recent reports regarding Epic Games and Disney expanding their partnership to bring additional content to "Fortnite," including the arrival of a standalone Disney universe to the game.

