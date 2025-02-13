Following backlash for removing their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Google cited the Trump administration's "legal directions" but insists that the company still cares about diversity efforts.

After being sent more than 100 questions about the company's decision to roll back their goals connected to DEI, Melonie Parker, Google's former head of diversity, said at a staff meeting that they decided to review company programs after President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders banning DEI programs from federal agencies, as reported by The Guardian.

While Parker said that Google still plans on hiring "the best person for the job," Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted, according to the outlet, "Our values are enduring, but we have to comply with legal directions depending on how they evolve."

As the US races to become one of the leaders in artificial intelligence, Google has begun working with the Pentagon after securing a contract along with other major tech companies including Microsoft and Oracle.

Google also came under fire from users earlier this week after heritage months and events such as Black History Month, Pride Month, Indigenous Peoples' Month, and Holocaust Remembrance Day were removed from Google Calendar's default settings.

The tech giant is not the only company to take lead from the Trump administration's efforts. Target, McDonald's and Walmart are others that would be ending DEI-related goals. The decision prompted backlash from consumers, some of whom called for a boycott of Target.

Trump previously claimed that the decision to roll back DEI efforts was in order to end "illegal discrimination" and restore "merit-based opportunity." However, this meant that dozens of employees working DEI-related positions were placed on leave while their jobs were being reviewed.

The decision led to the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency announcing that it would no longer be celebrating heritage-related holidays or honorary events, such as Black History Month, Women's History Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Originally published by Latin Times.