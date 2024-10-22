Appearing at a Pennsylvania campaign stop with Kamala Harris, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney slammed fellow Republicans Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.

"I think that in this election, and especially here in Pennsylvania, we have the opportunity to tell the whole world who we are," Cheney told a crowd in the Philadelphia suburb of Malvern. "And we have the chance to say, you know, we're — we're going to reject cruelty. We're going to reject the kind of vile vitriol that we've seen from Donald Trump. We're going to reject the misogyny that we've seen from Donald Trump and J.D. Vance."

She also called Trump unstable and cautioned voters to be weary about throwing support to Trump.

"I would just ask everyone: Think about how dangerous and damaging it is to have someone who's totally erratic — totally erratic, completely unstable — someone who has aligned himself with, who idolizes tyrants," Cheney.

Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, lost her seat in Congress after voting to impeach Donald Trump when he was president. Trump backed her Republican opponent in her primary election.

She says she has many policy disagreements with Harris but has come out in support of her because she views Trump as a threat to democracy.

Cheney also said that while she considers herself "pro-life" she said abortion restrictions have gone too far since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

"I think we're seeing people come together to say what has happened to women, when women are facing situations where they can't get the care they need — where in places like Texas, for example, the attorney general is talking about suing — is suing to get access to women's medical records — that's not sustainable for us as — as a country, and — and it has to change," Cheney said.

The Pennslyvania stop was one of three the pair held together in swing states that could decide the presidential election next month.