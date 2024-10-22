Former President Donald Trump is selling a shirt displaying a fan-made design for $100 to supporters after working at a Pennsylvania McDonald's as part of a campaign stunt.

On Monday, the former President made headlines for serving food to customers at a McDonald's drive-thru in the battleground state. The stunt followed Trump's repeated questioning of Vice President Kamala Harris' claims that she previously worked at McDonald's. The Vice President has referenced her time working at McDonald's during her years as a student on multiple occasions throughout the course of her campaign.

As clips of the former president at the fast food chain restaurant began to go viral on social media, Trump's campaign rolled out new merchandise celebrating his time working under the golden arches.

im crying Donald Trump is so unserious, someone recorded him working at McDonalds and he said “I’ve now worked 15 more minutes than Kamala” 😭 pic.twitter.com/3JzGNSQp04 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) October 20, 2024

The limited edition T-shirt being sold by the Trump campaign features a fan-made design on a white shirt. It depicts an image of Trump at the McDonald's drive-thru window above the text "MAGADonald's".

"I HAVE A McGIFT FOR YOU!" states the accompanying text on the purchasing page for the shirt. "I am the first and only 2024 presidential nominee to work at McDonald's. But thanks to Kamala, prices for a meal are through the roof!"

The text continues, "I will Make America Affordable Again, but I'm going to need your help to do it. So before tonight's FEC deadline, I want to give every TRUE TRUMP PATRIOT a chance to order the official MAGADonald's shirt before they're sold out. CLAIM YOUR SHIRT."

Trump at McDonalds „I made it myself“ pic.twitter.com/mdIUOFEoQZ — marc friedrich (@marcfriedrich7) October 20, 2024

Users are then asked to make a monetary contribution to the Trump campaign, with the shirt accompanying a minimum contribution of $100. However, the shirt is also being sold on a separate page on Trump's campaign website for $35.

The discussion surrounding the fast food chain and its role in the 2024 presidential election prompted McDonald's to release an internal statement clarifying its role within the nation's current political climate.

"As we've seen, our brand has been a fixture of conversation in this election cycle. While we've not sought this, it's a testament to how much McDonald's resonates with so many Americans. McDonald's does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next President," wrote the company in an internal message obtained and verified by CNBC.