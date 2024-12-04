Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis has been given a hard deadline to hand over documents from her election interference investigation on now President-elect Donald Trump. Concretely, Superior Judge Robert McBurney ordered the DA's office to give the documents from the investigation on now Trump to Judicial Watch, a conservative nonprofit in Washington. The order, issued on Monday, gave Willis five business days to comply.

"Judicial Watch looks forward to getting any documents from the Fani Willis operation about collusion with the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi's Congress on her unprecedented and compromised 'get-Trump' prosecution," said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton after the decision was published.

The organization had sued Willis in March, alleging she had failed to comply with an open records request regarding documents and communications between her and both special counsel Jack Smith and the U.S. House January 6 Committee. The judge clarified that she must provide documents that are not "legally exempted."

Judicial Watch is also seeking Willis pay for attorney's fees, with parties set for a hearing on the matter later this month.

Willis was elected as Fulton County DA in 2020. She indicted Trump in 2023 on a series of charges, including racketeering, as part of her investigation focused on the then-former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, won by Joe Biden.

Willis started her investigation on whether Trump sought to interfere in the state's elections in early 2021, soon after a recording of a Jan. 2, 2021 phone call between Trump and then-Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger emerged. During that call, Trump suggested that the state's top elections official could "find" the votes that were needed to overturn his loss in Georgia.

As for Trump, he has denied wrongdoing in Georgia. He has continued to claim falsely that his election loss in 2020 was due to widespread voting fraud. Four defendants then took plea deals in exchange for testifying against other defendants.

Trump and his team sought to have Willis removed from the case, including by claiming there was a conflict of interest triggered by claims from some of Trump's co-defendants about the alleged relationship between her and Nathan Wade, part of her team. She has rejected all claims, but the case was put on hold while the Trump team appealed the decision. All cases against Trump have either been either thrown out or postponed indefinitely given the DOJ's unspoken policy of not prosecuting a sitting president.

