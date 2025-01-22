Google unveiled new features to Chromebook, including an accessibility tool that lets students control their devices using facial gestures.

The Face Control feature lets users move the cursor and perform actions like typing emails by moving their heads or using facial expressions.

This feature is beneficial for students with limited mobility.

Google Workspace for Education has also launched updates including the ability to integrate video creation with Google Vids, handwriting-focused fonts, and access to Google's AI in students' learning management system.

Enhanced integrations like FigJam, Tinkercad, and Canva are also available.

New productivity features on Chromebooks include focus modes, screen recording, more Google Slide templates for making decks, and reading aloud with natural-sounding voices.

Google also unveiled over 20 new Chromebook devices tailored to the needs of teachers and students.

According to Google, 30 million students and faculty use Google Apps for Education globally.

Google also announced new administrator controls like more control over third-party apps and digital signatures to keep students and educators safer online.