Generative AI may have cemented itself as an indispensable tool in the workplace as far as GenZ workers are concerned. A new survey shows that almost all of these workers utilize different AI tools at work, and it is for good reasons.

The Harris Poll, commissioned by Google Workspace, shared the results of a survey conducted among Gen Z and millennials, concerning the use of AI tools in the workplace.

The survey showed that about 93% of the Gen Z's admit to using two to three AI tools. On the other hand, a lower result was yielded among millennials, where only 79% use AI tools. More than 50% of AI users would share their insights with their colleagues, with 75% of them having suggested the use of AI tools to their peers.

Google revealed that the survey was conducted in more than 1,000 U.S.-based "knowledge workers," who are between 22 to 39 years old. These workers are the ones who aspire to become "young leaders" or those gunning for a leadership position.

For the survey participants, a general sentiment of boosting productivity at work was unearthed. They use AI to enhance their communication in solving problems that they face at work daily.

There are 70% who admitted to using AI to draft email responses, writing complex emails from the grounds up, while 88% of respondents used AI to perform task which they felt were "overwhelming."

The same number also relied on AI to help them in being able to provide the right kind of tone in writing. Many of the Gen Z's use these tools to gain confidence to be at meetings knowing that AI would be the one taking notes for them.

"Our research shows that emerging leaders are adopting AI to increase their impact at work," Google Workspace VP of Product Yulie Kwon Kim said.

The survey not only highlighted how Gen Z and millennials view AI as a means to become more productive, it also underscored how the tools play a role in fostering leadership skills.

There are 86% who believe that AI would be able to help leaders become better managers. Approximately 47% attest to AI's ability to help solve problems and establish better workplace relationships. Ultimately, AI is viewed as a means to free up workers' time and have them focus on more important and strategic work.