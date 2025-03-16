Removing watermarks from images has been easier said than done over the past years, and the best way to get watermark-free images is to purchase its license. However, Google is now changing the game with its latest AI model release.

Users who have had the chance to take Gemini 2.0 Flash for a spin were left in disbelief as to how the generative AI can excellently remove watermarks when prompted to do so.

Unsurprisingly, this ability is a controversial one as it can remove watermarks from images in licensed and paid platforms.

Google's Gemini 2.0 Flash Can Help Remove Watermarks

Users have shared that there is a hidden feature within the current version of Gemini 2.0 Flash that can help remove watermarks from any image, and the model excellently does its job when instructed. This newfound skill of the generative AI model is now unlocked for all users, and they can easily upload an image with watermarks and wait for Gemini to return it without any tags or marks over it.

One user's demonstration shows how Gemini 2.0 Flash can remove a watermark from a stock image, showcasing its powerful and reliable capabilities in getting media without any writings or logo on it.

It was revealed by TechCrunch that this feature is already widely used among Gemini 2.0 Flash users and that it is widely regarded to be effective. According to the report, it's free to use.

New skill unlocked: Gemini 2 Flash model is really awesome at removing watermarks in images! pic.twitter.com/6QIk0FlfCv — Deedy (@deedydas) March 15, 2025

Users on Reddit noted that the AI model can also fill in the gaps that overlapped with the distinct text, image, or logo. Users are getting the said that images fixed by Gemini do not show any sign that it was edited by AI.

While it is a controversial feature, it offers several guardrails, including avoiding editing out photos of celebrities and copyrighted characters.

Google Gemini AI Upgrades, New Features

Gemini's version 2.0 offers new experiences for users that center on new generative features. One of the highlights of this Gemini version is that it is now an "agentic" AI that can accommodate massive prompts and tasks that users give the chatbot.

Among the latest features of Gemini is one that Google has been testing, which involves the search engine only providing AI-generated results. This expands the AI Overviews feature from Google's search engine, and it ultimately removes the traditional search results in favor of AI-generated results via AI Mode.

Google has also made it so that Gemini can be used as the next Assistant, particularly as it centers more on Personalization features that lets users set alarms, events, reminders, and more on Google apps.

Originally published on Tech Times