KEY POINTS Blackburn recognized that more Americans are now using cryptocurrencies 'for everyday transactions'

Her re-election campaign will accept 'all forms of cryptocurrency donations'

She will speak at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville later this month

Republican candidates are turning hard toward the cryptocurrency industry, and weeks after GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump opened his donations box to crypto voters, a senator has followed suit.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee's re-election campaign is now accepting crypto donations. The campaign is open to "all forms of cryptocurrency donations," as per a Tuesday statement.

"Our campaign is committed to meeting supporters where they are. As a growing number of Americans utilize digital currencies for everyday transactions, we are excited to take this next step and stay on the cutting edge of the 21st-century digital world," Blackburn said.

Her crypto donations page highlights several digital assets, including $BTC, the world's top cryptocurrency by market value, Ether ($ETH), and Dogecoin ($DOGE), the largest memecoin by market cap.

Blackburn is one of several politicians who've been confirmed to speak at this year's biggest Bitcoin event, the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville later this month. She will be joined by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. There were earlier reports about Trump supposedly in talks to speak at the event too.

The crypto community on X (formerly Twitter) is taking the development positively, with many saying it is a turning point for the wider crypto sector, considering the growing number of 2024 election candidates embracing crypto voters.

One user said the November election "is a decisive one for the crypto community," while another said it's wonderful news "to see leaders adapting to new trends." One user expressed joy over the possibility that the digital currency is "already influencing politics."

Blackburn is known for her contributions toward wider Bitcoin adoption. At the Bitcoin Policy Summit 2024 in April, the senator revealed that there are various aspects of the world's first decentralized digital asset that appeal to her.

"When you talk about freedom, and you talk about privacy, Bitcoin allows that for individuals. Also, the decentralized nature of it – no government interference, and that is important to people," she said.

Blackburn's latest move comes just a day after the Republican Party published its 2024 Platform, wherein the party highlighted four key aspects of the crypto industry that it wants to prioritize.

Crypto topped the platform's list of three innovation priorities, and it noted that Republican candidates will "defend the right to mine Bitcoin." The U.S. is considered one of the top $BTC mining nations around the world.

Meanwhile, a crypto analyst previously said that Bitcoin holders could be "a politician's dream population segment," considering how the community is drawn to candidates who embrace the coin and the broader crypto space.