Trump Reportedly In Talks To Speak At Largest Bitcoin Event This Year
KEY POINTS
- Bitcoin 2024 will feature some of the most prominent figures in the crypto space
- Michael Saylor and Cathie Wood are among the confirmed speakers
- Trump has been warming up to the industry in recent months, but doubters remain
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is in discussions to speak at Bitcoin 2024 late in July, a new report revealed, marking what could be one of his first significant appearances at a crypto-focused event this year.
Trump, a former critic of the world's first decentralized digital asset, is currently in talks to speak at the Bitcoin Magazine-run event in Nashville, which will run from July 25-27, Axios reported Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The event is deemed the largest BTC event of 2024, as per the report.
If the ex-president does grace the event, he will join another presidential candidate, independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been confirmed to be among the many prominent speakers.
Kennedy Jr. is known for being an early advocate for BTC and the broader blockchain industry. During an April rally in Michigan, he raised the matter of placing the entire U.S. budget on the blockchain, where Americans can track how the government is using taxpayer money.
Other confirmed speakers for Bitcoin 2024 are founder and CEO of ARK Invest Cathie Wood, popular Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor, former GOP presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee, and many more key figures across the digital assets space.
Trump has been increasingly vocal about how he now supports Bitcoin and the wider crypto community. Last week, he told attendees of a Florida event marking his 78th birthday that if he wins a second term, his administration will make sure the "future of Bitcoin will be made in America," and a huge chunk of the activity will be "done right here in Florida."
He also hosted major BTC mining figures earlier this month, including Jason Les, the CEO of Riot Platforms, and Matthew Schultz, the executive chairman of CleanSpark. Following his meetings with mining key players, he said he wants "all the remaining Bitcoin" to be mined in the country so the U.S. can transition into an "energy dominant" nation.
Many Bitcoiners on X (formerly Twitter) said getting the business magnate into the convention was good news, with one suggesting Trump will "single handedly save this bull run." BTC prices have been on a significant downturn in recent weeks, sparking FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) in the crypto space.
While many celebrated his potential appearance at the convention, some had doubts. One user asked whether he understood the difference between BTC and crypto, suggesting he may not be the best choice for a speaker at a Bitcoin-focused event. Another expressed confusion about whether the former president was using a pro-crypto narrative to go viral, or if he really wants to be in on the emerging industry.
Despite the doubts, Trump has seen a show of support from some key figures in the crypto space, including from the Winklevoss twins, and Wood, whose company jointly issued a spot BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) with 21Shares.
