South Korean actress Han So-hee has been linked with model Chae Jong Seok after allegedly being spotted together over the past weeks. But her agency has recently debunked the rumors.

On Tuesday, a representative from the 28-year-old "Nevertheless" star's agency 9Ato Entertainment spoke to local media outlets, addressing the recent dating rumors and clarifying that the two are just "close" friends.

"The dating rumors between actor Han So-hee and Chae Jong-seok are not true," the statement read, according to South Korean media outlet Osen. "It is true that the two of them have close acquaintances in common and know each other. However, it is not a romantic relationship. It is not true at all."

The statement came after Han and the 26-year-old model posted photos of them allegedly being in similar places and wearing couple items via their respective Instagram accounts, an act often dubbed "Lovestagram," per Koreaboo. The photos immediately went viral on social media, fueling dating rumors between the two.

Following the success of JTBC's "The World of the Married" in 2020, Han instantly became one of South Korea's rising stars, even though she officially debuted three years before the romance-family drama aired. She has also starred in several K-dramas, including "Money Flower," "Abyss," "Nevertheless," "My Name" and "Soundtrack 1," among others.

Recently, reports circulated that the actress was in talks about starring in a new drama titled "Can This Love be Interpreted?" to be helmed by the famous Hong Sisters — Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran — who are popularly known for the dramas "Hotel De Luna" starring IU and Yeo Jing-goo, "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho" starring Shin Min-a and Lee Seung-gi, and many others.

Han will allegedly lead the series alongside "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" star Kim Seon-ho, whom she previously worked with in the 2018 series "100 Days My Prince." But according to her agency, she has yet to officially decide on taking over the project.

"Hong Sisters' new project 'Can This Love be Interpreted?' is one of the projects she has received an offer for. Nothing has been decided regarding her next project," 9Ato said in a statement, according to Soompi. Meanwhile, Kim is "positively reviewing the offer," his agency Salt Entertainment revealed.