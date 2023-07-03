KEY POINTS The comments section of Han So-hee's latest Instagram post was filled with negative comments

Many BTS fans reported the negative comments and counteracted them with positive ones

Reports said the South Korean actress will appear in Jungkook's music video for "Seven"

South Korean actress Han So-hee's Instagram posts were flooded with negative comments recently after reports that she will appear in BTS member Jungkook's upcoming music video made the rounds online.

Reports about Han's appearance in Jungkook's music video for his solo debut single, "Seven," circulated Friday. According to Allkpop, the "My Name" and "Nevertheless" actress will star as the female lead in the upcoming music video of BTS' youngest member.

After the reports circulated online, a number of Instagram users left negative comments on Han's posts on the platform.

fun fact: ARMYs are commenting hate on Han Sohee IG pic.twitter.com/z8n3NDrZEO — Pop Base (@PopBaeo) July 1, 2023

The comments section of the actress' most recent post on Instagram was flooded with various malicious emojis and messages expressing disapproval of her appearance on Jungkook's music video.

"You are trying to get attention using Jungkook," one user commented along with numerous vomiting face emojis, while another person who claims to be an ARMY, the name of BTS' fans, wrote, "BTS ARMY doesn't accept you."

"Girl, leave Jungkook alone," another user commented, adding vomiting face, skull and poop emojis.

To counteract the negative comments, BTS fans encouraged others in the fandom to report such messages and leave positive comments on Han's Instagram posts.

"The ones leaving hate and bad comments [do] not represent us (ARMY). They're just crazy and damaged people. Don't worry about them, So-hee, the real ARMY for sure are supporting you," one user commented.

"If you ever see a hate comment from so-called 'ARMY,' please know that they're not ARMY. [Jungkook] knows that the real ARMY isn't like that. You're so pretty!!!" said another one.

"The world will stop to watch the MV of 'Seven.' We [are] sure that it will be as amazing as you are. Thank you for accepting this job with our Golden Maknae," another fan wrote, showing their support.

South Korean news outlet OSEN reported last week that Han will star in the music video of Jungkook's solo debut track, "Seven." The actress reportedly completed filming in Los Angeles before returning to South Korea on June 22.

Xports News reported that the agencies of Jungkook and Han, BIGHIT MUSIC and 9ato Entertainment, respectively, shared similar responses to the news, saying, "It is difficult to confirm whether Han So-hee will appear in Jungkook's music video."

Jungkook's solo debut single, "Seven," described by BIGHIT MUSIC as an "invigorating summer song" that will make listeners feel the full breadth of the idol's charm, will be released on July 14 at 1 p.m. KST.

Ahead of its release, "Seven" can be pre-saved by fans on Spotify and Apple Music.