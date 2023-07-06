KEY POINTS The units' brake master cylinder and brake booster assembly may have been 'improperly fastened'

This may lead to 'diminished, or loss of, brake function,' risking a crash or injury

Affected vehicle owners may have their units inspected and repaired if necessary

American Honda is recalling a total of about 124,000 vehicles, including some popular models because of a brake issue.

The recall affects certain Honda Civic, Ridgeline, Passport, Pilot, and Acura MDX units. The problem with the vehicles is that the brake master cylinder and brake booster assembly may have been "improperly fastened" during production, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) safety recall report.

They may then end up getting separated, thus posing the risk of a "diminished, or loss of break function." In other words, the brake may cease to work normally, potentially raising the "risk of a crash or injury."

⚠️ Recall Alert

2020-2021 Honda Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot, and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles

The first signs of a potential problem may have appeared back in December 2020, when Honda reportedly found a "missing nut missing from the brake booster assembly tie rods," according to the recall report.

In December 2022, the company received a report about a "brake failure" in a 2021 Pilot. Honda began investigating the issue, and on June 22 this year confirmed the presence of a "defect related to motor vehicle safety," prompting it to issue the recall.

"As of June 22, 2023, Honda has received two warranty claims related to the issue between September 2022 to June 2023, and no reports of crashes, injuries or deaths related to this issue," the report noted.

The recall affects 12 products from five models. These are the 2020-2021 Honda Civic, 2020-2023 Honda Ridgeline pick-up trucks, 2021-2023 Honda Passport, 2021-2022 Honda Pilot, and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles.

Owners of affected vehicles may have the brake booster assembly of their units inspected and repaired (if necessary) free of charge. If they have already paid to have the repairs done, they may be eligible for reimbursement.

Registered owners will be contacted by Honda so they can take their vehicles to a Honda or Acura dealer. They may also contact Honda's customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

In total, some 124,077 units are affected by the recall. Honda vehicle owners may input their unit's model and year, or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) here to check for recalls.

"Our Company puts a high priority on the safety of our products," Honda noted.