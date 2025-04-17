Canadian PlayStation gamers are facing a steeper bill for their online gaming as Sony has unexpectedly increased the subscription costs for all tiers of PlayStation Plus. This sudden price adjustment has sparked concern among players in the United States, leaving them to wonder if they will be next to see a rise in their monthly fees.

Canadian customers were shell-shocked on 16 April when Sony emailed them about a rise in PlayStation Plus costs. The company stated in the message that this cost adjustment would allow them to keep delivering excellent games and advantages to the online service.

Canada's PS Plus Price Jump

Game Deals Canada, in a post on Bluesky, noted that the cost of all three PlayStation Plus plans has increased for Canadian customers, ranging from £8.18 to £19.08 ($15 to $35 CAD) depending on the chosen subscription.

12-month PlayStation Plus membership prices are are now - zurl.co/y1Qof · $109.99 (🔺$15) for Essential · $189.99 (🔺 $35) for Extra · $224.99 (🔺 $35) for Premium — Game Deals Canada (@gamedealscanada.bsky.social) 2025-04-16T18:19:32.678Z

Here's a breakdown of the revised annual fees for PlayStation Plus in Canada:

Essential now costs £59.95 ($109.99 CAD)

Extra is priced at £103.56 ($189.99 CAD)

Premium tier has risen to £122.64 ($224.99 CAD)

While the cost of the two lower tiers is now somewhat comparable to the American prices after currency conversion (approximately $79 USD for Essential and $136 USD for Extra based on a 1 USD to 1.39 CAD conversion rate), this still represents a considerable price jump for all three levels in Canada.

This increase is another concerning indicator that gaming expenses are likely to continue their upward trend.

PlayStation Owners Express Anger Over Price Hikes

News of the price hike immediately sparked outrage among PlayStation Plus subscribers, who took to social media to voice their displeasure. Opinions ranged from accusations of greed directed at Sony to theories involving US tariffs.

The connection to tariffs remains uncertain, as Sony hasn't confirmed any such link. Instead, they have only explained that the higher prices are necessary to 'ensure the quality of the service.'

Irrespective of the underlying reason, some PlayStation Plus subscribers are threatening to cancel their memberships. Vice's Brent Koepp echoes this sentiment, noting that £122.64 ($224.99 CAD), or even £59.95 ($109.99 CAD) for a year, is understandably a lot of money.

'Interestingly, I've seen a lot of Sony fans claim they're "switching to PC" over the rising costs. Which, to be fair, isn't such a bad idea — given Steam sales and the fact that many PlayStation titles are now coming to PC anyway,' Koepp added.

Is The US Next On The List For PS Plus Price Rise?

The price hike in Canada has left many American PlayStation owners questioning if they will be next to see their subscription costs rise. Considering the current economic situation, it's definitely a possibility.

While the link to tariffs in the PlayStation Plus price increase is unclear, this isn't the first time Canada has been affected by them. American tariffs delayed Nintendo 2 Switch pre-orders in Canada in April.

Nintendo hasn't provided any further updates, but there's speculation that the price of the new console in Canada could also increase. Nothing can be ruled out at this point. Still, this price surge might be the final push for many PlayStation owners to reconsider their subscription, as it's quickly becoming too costly.

Even though Sony has not officially announced a US price hike, many Americans are already expressing growing concern about a possible increase in their subscription fees.

Originally published on IBTimes UK