KEY POINTS Heart Sparkle Mermaid was launched Tuesday night and is now on a $20 million market cap

$HSM's trading volumes have been skyrocketing not even an entire day since the token's launch

Many prominent crypto traders believe the token is getting much support because of its 'wholesome' nature

A 12-hour-old new memecoin on Solana is trending on X after the cryptocurrency community took notice of the story behind Heart Sparkle Mermaid (HSM), a memecoin that started with a young girl's request to her father.

The memecoin was launched Tuesday night and as of early Wednesday, the token already has nearly 15,000 holders and has had a $144 million trading volume since its launch. HSM is so far worth around $20 million.

Heart Sparkle Mermaid: A Young Girl's Memecoin Request

According to the memecoin's creator, his daughter asked "if she could make a crypto coin." The dad then asked his daughter to create a drawing of her memecoin vision and she came up with "Heart Sparkle Mermaid."

My daughter asked me if she could make a crypto coin so I asked her to draw me a picture and this is what she came up with. Heart Sparkle Mermaid! I am so appreciative of everyone who has bought and supported this.

Gv8mfuosgCKCj9tPs9VWS1GzETemr69Lnr2jwjbWpump — Heart Sparkle Mermaid (@HSMermaid1) January 22, 2025

Since launching Tuesday night, the token has gained increasing attention around the crypto space, even from some prominent figures in the space, including DFreshmaker, who said he was "extremely bullish" for the token's future.

Well-followed crypto trader DLN tagged crypto exchange giant Binance, asking the exchange to list the token as a birthday gift for the developer's daughter.

. Hello @binance , tmr is the dev and artist behind $HSM 7th birthday.



The dev has 1%.



I think a cool bday present would be to list $HSM for her 7th bday.



That is all🫶🥂 — DLN (@xbtDLN) January 22, 2025

YouTuber Khalil Underwood is among the crypto users who apparently liked the story of how HSM came about.

EthanDG, another well-followed crypto trader, said he is "giga bullish" for HSM and is impressed with the token's current movement.

Crypto platform AscendEX has expressed interest in listing HSM. It remains to be seen whether the discussions will push through.

What Makes $HSM Special?

For many crypto users who are betting on the memecoin, HSM is "wholesome," something that's not very common in the world of memes and digital coins.

So wholesome ❤️ we will take care of $HSM as a community — OBOB (@ninhoOG87) January 22, 2025

rare wholesome crypto moment



1B coded $HSM — Solistey (🧙‍♂️,🧙‍♂️) (@solistey) January 22, 2025

Your daughter’s Heart Sparkle Mermaid is more than a drawing—it’s a message of hope, love, and limitless imagination. In a world that often feels divided, she’s reminded us all of the power of pure creativity and innocence. May her spark inspire millions to believe in brighter… — ParadiseEntry (@ParadiseEntry) January 22, 2025

Among the recent most wholesome coins that hit the market is Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD), whose creator's story also touched the hearts of many. UFD now has a massive community and the token is nearing a $300 million market cap.

HSM has also been featured on Bitget Wallet's daily hot picks for Tuesday. In fact, it is ranked above some more popular new memecoins such as Stargate and the token created for prominent crypto sleuth ZachXBT.

HSM's "developer," the young girl who wanted to create a crypto coin, is turning seven today, and crypto users are expecting the memecoin to surge continuously and eventually cover the girl's university fund.

Dev is sleeping on her bags. $HSM pic.twitter.com/wC6sefP3W3 — Heart Sparkle Mermaid (@HSMermaid1) January 22, 2025

The girl's dad has been providing photo updates about his daughter's activities since the token's launch. "Dev is sleeping on her bags," the dad wrote to an ecstatic community that has branded the child as the "youngest dev" in the crypto space today.