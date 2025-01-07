KEY POINTS $MAX of Agents.Land surged by a whopping 156% in the last 24 hours

$SWARMS is up 81% in the day amid a 580% surge in the last seven days

$TRISIG added 20% overnight and is getting much love on the Solana chain

The rise of AI agent tokens has become more apparent over the last few weeks as some of these digital coins were top gainers in the last day, outperforming Bitcoin and other major altcoins by a very wide margin.

In the last year, AI agent tokens have filled up the market, with over a hundred coins in the segment. Some of them surged but ultimately lost their spark, but these three may be worth watching.

1. $MAX – AI Agent Launchpad

MAX, the utility token of Agents.Land, where users can create and customize their own AI agents, has been on a wild uptick in the last 24 hours, logging a stellar 156% spike amid a 530% rally in the past week.

Through Agents.Land, users can then publish their very own AI agent and initialize a token for the agent. Once the token reaches a market cap of 200 Solana (SOL), the token can be listed on Raydium and OraiDEX.

Finally, the agent owner can be changed into the token holders and will then be governed through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

Crypto users on X are celebrating the MAX token's latest milestone of hitting a $100 million market cap late Monday, with many expecting the coin to continue climbing as the AI continues to play a key role in the blockchain space this year.

$MAX on #Solana I talked about this project since the first day when the market cap was only 5M. Today it has reached one 100M. @maxisbuyin_ #Crypto #AICrypto #AIAgents pic.twitter.com/ZlQbLZpB9Q — King Of Markets (@almanasrah2) January 7, 2025

2. $SWARMS – Monetize AI Agents

Another AI agent token that surged significantly Monday was SWARMS, the Swarms platform's native cryptocurrency.

The token increased over 81% in the last 24 hours and is up some 580% in the past week. It has seen much attention from crypto users all week and was trending among GitHub.

On the Swarms platform, users can seamlessly create their AI agents and AI tools then upload them directly to the marketplace. The agents can be monetized if they're listed for others to purchase.

The @swarms_corp GitHub is trending for the 3rd day in a row—currently at #2! 🚀



This is incredible growth.



Let’s keep the energy up and grow the Swarms ecosystem with more users and contributors 🤖🤖🤖



Learn more and show your support 🙏 Links below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AroqKmREAQ — Kye Gomez (Hiring) (@KyeGomezB) January 6, 2025

3. $TRISIG – AI-powered Tool

TRISIG, the official coin of the AI-driven quantitative analysis tool Tri Sigma, increased over 20% in the last day and is on a 30% spike in the past seven days.

Tri Sigma has gained a sizeable following among crypto users due to its features that include market insights and on-chain data intelligent analysis. It is also a rising star in the Solana chain, where memecoins and altcoins shine in their own ways. Upcoming updates on the tool are also hyping up users.

I'm excited to share some key updates of the @tri_sigma_ development roadmap.

Focusing on enhanced Narrative Detection and a powerful new Terminal Interface. Get ready for deeper insights and personalized experiences!

Upgrading Narrative Detection@tri_sigma_ Narrative… — Maor Cohen (@MaorCohenD) January 6, 2025

Notably, the TRISIG token is on prominent crypto figure Whale Insider's top 18 list of AI coins that could see up to 50x in growth in the next year.

AI Agents to Deliver 'Tangible Utility' in 2025

The surge in the MAX, SWARMS, and TRISIG tokens comes amid high expectations for what AI agents can bring to the Web3 space.

Jorge António, the co-founder and CTO of decentralized AI compute cloud Atoma Network, said there will be an apparent shift from meme-driven narratives to more utility this year.

He told International Business Times that AI agents will "deliver tangible utility in the Web3 ecosystem" in 2025, including DeFi automation, autonomous crypto trading bots, privacy specialization, and many more.

AI crypto coins were overshadowed by the memecoin frenzy in 2024, but this year, they just might take the reins from major altcoins as their utility comes to light.