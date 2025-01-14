KEY POINTS $XRP and $KAS were the most-mentioned tokens in terms of undervalued altcoins

$HBAR, $SYS, and $AGRS were also specifically chosen by other crypto users

$XLM, $SOL, $ICP, and memecoin $UFD popped up several times in the conversation

Altcoins play a critical role in the cryptocurrency landscape, with many offering utility and providing an alternative for crypto holders who may want to explore beyond the Bitcoin craze. At least for some in the space, some altcoins are rather undervalued.

In a thread on X initiated by Cointelegraph, the question about which altcoins are "most undervalued" gained mixed reactions, but these digital coins popped up more times than the others.

1. $XRP

XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger, has been in the headlines in recent months following its surge to $2 after the 2024 U.S. elections.

The altcoin was once the world's second-largest crypto asset by market value after it overtook Ethereum (ETH). However, it plummeted significantly after a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit late in 2020.

By late 2024, XRP had become the crypto industry's comeback story of the year, quickly climbing above $2 and toppling Tether (USDT) to become the world's third most valuable digital currency.

2. $KAS

KAS is the native token of the Kaspa Layer 1 blockchain, which is an open-source, decentralized and fully scalable chain.

The chain operates on a robust proof-of-work engine that ensures single-second block intervals for secure and fast transactions "with absolutely no sacrifice to decentralization."

"If you're not talking about $KAS while it's fixing to get listed left and right then this is the one and has always been the one," said one crypto user.

While we eagerly anticipate Crescendo and 10 BPS on the Mainnet, let’s celebrate 365 days of 100% uptime for TN11, launched on January 7, 2024.

⛏️317,650,500 mined blocks (as of this post)

Kudos to the Kaspa developers for taking the time to code it right the first time. :) pic.twitter.com/aDO2dAycYS — Kaspa (@KaspaCurrency) January 7, 2025

3. $HBAR

The Hedera network's HBAR coin, like XRP, has also been making waves in recent weeks following Canary Capital's filing to issue what could be the world's first HBAR exchange-traded fund (ETF).

In its filing, Canary explained that the Hedera chain runs on a mechanism that ensures networks are safe against cyberattacks and also acts as "fuel" for incentivizing computing resources that power the network.

🚨 Last chance to contribute to the Hedera Community Survey is on January 15 – we appreciate your input!



Hedera is committed to continuously strengthening and enhancing the community experience for the #Hedera ecosystem, and your feedback will help guide the way forward.



📝… pic.twitter.com/oTS3KY186f — Hedera (@hedera) January 13, 2025

4. $SYS

Syscoin's SYS token is gaining ground in the crypto space, with users saying it is "incredibly undervalued" and should be given more attention due to its "strong fundamentals, innovative tech, and strategic growth."

The Syscoin chain is open-source and is on a mission to combine the key elements of Bitcoin and Ethereum into a single system to provide low-cost and scalable data availability service to consumers.

Syscoin Is Scaling Bitcoin for the #AI Era 🚀



🔗 https://t.co/lSe9Jb1xn8 👀#Bitcoin’s unmatched security is just the beginning. With Syscoin’s latest roadmap, we’re unlocking:



⚡#Edgechains – Modular appchains secured by Bitcoin PoW

🤖 #aiNodes – Enabling decentralized… pic.twitter.com/wJljxXMGwp — Syscoin (@syscoin) December 17, 2024

5. $AGRS

AGRS, the native coin of the Tau product suite which is composed of Tau, Tau Net, and Tau Live. Some users believe the network has significant growth potential in blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Tau utilizes AI-based collaborative development technology that allows users to trade their AGRS tokens for various products and solutions such as computer resources and even financial instruments.

🛠 December's Development Monthly update is here! Happy New Year!



Summary:

Since the mid-November alpha release of the Tau language:

- 7 GitHub-reported issues were resolved.

- Internally, 65 issues were tracked; 45 have been resolved, including 12 high-severity and… pic.twitter.com/V57q3aLLBz — Tau (@TauLogicAI) January 1, 2025

6. Runner-Ups

While the above-mentioned altcoins were the most touted among undervalued digital coins, these coins were also specified several times by some users:

$XLM – Native to the Stellar blockchain network developed to facilitate digital asset transfers in a fast and low-cost manner, XLM is expected to shine during the altcoin season.

– Native to the Stellar blockchain network developed to facilitate digital asset transfers in a fast and low-cost manner, XLM is expected to shine during the altcoin season. $SOL – The Solana blockchain's native token, SOL is undeniably one of the most popular altcoins and has held its place within the Top 10 of cryptocurrencies with the largest market capitalization.

– The Solana blockchain's native token, SOL is undeniably one of the most popular altcoins and has held its place within the Top 10 of cryptocurrencies with the largest market capitalization. $ICP – Internet Computer's native asset is undoubtedly one of the emerging altcoins due to the network's provision of a 100% decentralized platform for Web3 applications.

– Internet Computer's native asset is undoubtedly one of the emerging altcoins due to the network's provision of a 100% decentralized platform for Web3 applications. $UFD – Unicorn Fart Dust isn't an altcoin. It is a memecoin created by a gold and silver YouTuber. Since launching less than a month ago, the meme token has gained a strong and loyal community that has driven the token to the top of X trends in recent days.

As the discussion continues about which altcoins are undervalued, one user had a different take: there are no undervalued altcoins. For the said user, "there are only overvalued altcoins."

On the other hand, most crypto users still believe some altcoins are undervalued even if they offer true utility and may even have the capacity to challenge Bitcoin under the right circumstances.