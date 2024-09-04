KEY POINTS Gambaryan is seen walking with a crutch as he dragged his left leg on the way to court

A video of Binance compliance officer Tigran Gambaryan seemingly being denied assistance while walking with a crutch on his way to trial in Nigeria has triggered outrage on X, with some users calling out the cryptocurrency exchange giant for "failing" its employee.

Binance CEO Reposts Video of Gambaryan

Richard Teng re-posted a video that showed the former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent on his way to a Nigerian court. In the video, Gambaryan appears to ask a Nigerian prison guard for assistance as he struggled to walk with a crutch.

"I'm not okay! This is f****d up!" Gambaryan said, further revealing that the prison guard was told not to help him. He asked for a wheelchair in the confrontation, but his request appears to have been denied. "I'm f*****g innocent! Why are you doing this to me?" he said.

This inhumane treatment of Tigran must end. He must be allowed to go home for medical treatment and to be with his family. https://t.co/HsQNoyE0cS — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) September 3, 2024

Gambaryan then held the prison guard's wrist. "Don't hold me, please. You can walk," the prison guard told the Binance compliance leader while pushing Gambaryan's hand away. Gambaryan dragged his left leg and briefly leaned on a wall amid his struggle to walk.

"This inhumane treatment of Tigran must end. He must be allowed to go home for medical treatment and to be with his family," Teng said of the video that has since been viewed nearly four million times.

Why is Gambaryan in Nigerian Custody?

Gambaryan was detained alongside Binance regional manager of Africa Nadeem Anjarwalla late in February. At the time, Gambaryan's wife, Yuki, said Nigerian prosecutors did not provide information on whether the Binance executives were taken in over criminal charges.

Anjarwalla later escaped Nigerian custody and details about his supposed extradition from Kenya are scant. The two were charged with money laundering.

Gambaryan's wife has repeatedly asked for help in getting her husband released, revealing that he developed multiple health problems while imprisoned, including pneumonia and malaria.

In the latest trial for his case, Gambaryan's lawyers filed a new bail application on grounds of health issues. A spokesperson for his family said complications from a herniated disc has left Gambaryan in severe pain and almost unable to walk.

X Users Erupt Over Treatment of Gambaryan

Cryptocurrency users on X took to the comments section of Teng's post to express their frustration over the case of Gambaryan, who has been held at the Kuje prison since March.

"Nigeria is a hostile place to investors," one user said, seemingly referring to the reason why Gambaryan and Anjarwalla traveled to Nigeria in the first place: to discuss the Nigerian government's issues with Binance.

One user suggested that Binance should "drag" the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for "breach of his rights."

Prominent blockchain influencer Eljaboom said the treatment of Gambaryan was "ridiculous," noting how the Binance official was "terrified and exhausted."

Many others urged Binance to ask for help from "foreign parties" to get the compliance officer out of Nigeria. Crypto lawyer Irina Heaver also joined the calls for Gambaryan to be freed, noting how he "clearly" needed medical care.

This has to end, the Nigerian government has done too much bad than good.



It must end, binance has to involve foreign parties into this. — SkullZ (@Skuullls) September 3, 2024

Horrible indeed.. perhaps Nigerian government should spend some resources on taking out Boko Haram instead of trying to bribe money from Binance. — Wombat (@crypticwombat86) September 3, 2024

This is inhumane. This man is clearly in need of medical help. — Irina ₿. Heaver (@IrinaHeaver) September 3, 2024

Binance Isn't Doing Enough?

While many crypto users were raging over the Nigerian government's handling of Gambaryan's case, many others directed their frustration toward Binance, calling out the crypto titan for its failure to get its employee the help he needs.

DeFi content strategist @Ifeanyi specifically called out Teng, saying tweeting without acting means nothing at this point. "You and Binance have failed him as his employer," he wrote.

Bro. Too much talks/tweets without actions is nothing.



You and @binance have failed him as his employer — Ifeanyi🛡🔴 (@Ifeanyi_gmi) September 3, 2024

Well-followed crypto coach @WisdomMatic had the same thoughts, asking Binance and Teng what they have accomplished since Gambaryan was taken into custody.

Influencer Omo said if Binance itself doesn't act toward its employee's case, the crypto community can't win. "We win as a community, not individuals," he said.

One user didn't mince words, saying Binance was "horrible" company for seemingly ignoring the pleas of one of its own even with its billions of dollars in profits and wide-reaching influence around the world.

Didn’t know binance was such a horrible company. This is hard to watch knowing binance has billions of dollars and influence in many countries across the world but won’t help one of their owns. That says a lot about the people who runbthe company. — Jack (@traderbrosjack) September 3, 2024

The Nigerian government has yet to address concerns about Gambaryan's health, but it previously denied that it wasn't providing quality healthcare to the Binance executive.