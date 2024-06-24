KEY POINTS Rep. Hill said Gambaryan was denied access to "adequate medical attention"

The Nigerian government has denied claims that crypto exchange titan Binance's compliance chief Tigran Gambaryan did not receive the necessary medical care he should have been given following a visit by two U.S. House members.

U.S. Representatives French Hill, R-Ark., and Chriss Houlahan, D-Penn., paid a visit to Gambaryan at the Kuje Prison in Nigeria last week. Hill revealed that the two lawmakers found the Binance executive "suffering from the conditions there, as he has malaria and double pneumonia, and he reports that he has lost significant weight."

Hill further revealed in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that the worst part of Gambaryan's detainment was "he's being denied access to adequate medical attention," a matter Gambaryan's family has previously reiterated.

Yesterday, @RepHoulahan and I visited with US citizen Tigran Gambaryan in Kuje Prison in Nigeria. We found him suffering from the conditions there, as he has malaria and double pneumonia, and he reports that he has lost significant weight. Even worse, he's being denied access to… pic.twitter.com/OKEHMXxuF4 — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) June 20, 2024

"Tigran must be immediately granted a humanitarian release," Hill said, adding that he believes Gambaryan was being "wrongfully detained" on money laundering charges. A Nigerian court dropped tax evasion charges against Gambaryan earlier this month.

On Saturday, Nigerian Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, also took to X to deny allegations that Gambaryan wasn't given access to quality healthcare, saying it became "necessary" to address the said claims. He denied that the Binance compliance officer's health was in decline.

"Gambaryan is being held in lawful detention and has access to quality medical care whenever required," Idris wrote. He also said Gambaryan was being provided with access to the appropriate consular services. He reiterated that the former IRS agent's detention was ordered by the court and cannot be altered unless ordered by the court.

Binance Executive on Lawful Trial Has Access to Quality Medical Care — FG



It has become necessary for the Federal Government of Nigeria to address claims that Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan is being held in unsavory prison conditions in Nigeria, or that his health is… pic.twitter.com/bwZf5IHFi0 — Mohammed Idris, FNIPR (@HMMohammedIdris) June 21, 2024

Idris went on to note that the Nigerian government "will not do anything to jeopardize" Gambaryan's basic rights to lawful trial and healthcare, and that Gambaryan was being treated "with the utmost fairness" while he is in Nigerian custody.

The visit of American lawmakers to check on the Binance official's condition comes about two weeks after a total of 16 representatives urged U.S. President Joe Biden to transfer Gambaryan's case to the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs as part of the efforts to get him out of Nigerian custody.

They said in a letter to the President that Gambaryan's detainment was "marked by excessive and harsh treatment."

Nigerian media reported late in May that Gambaryan collapsed during a court hearing. His lawyer informed the court that his client's health was in deterioration. Binance CEO Richard Teng has publicly stated that Gambaryan had done no wrong, is innocent, and should be released from Nigerian custody.