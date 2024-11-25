An image of the Thanksgiving menu from New York City's Plaza Hotel in 1899 is going viral as social media users note the difference 125 years can make.

Thanksgiving menu at Plaza Hotel NYC, 1899: pic.twitter.com/8Zos731dkD — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 24, 2024

Notably, the most expensive menu item was a roast Philadelphia chicken, at a price of $2. One dollar in 1899 would be worth slightly over $38 in present times.

It's interesting that the roast Philadelphia chicken is the most expensive item on the menu at $2. — Catherine (@Caththegardener) November 24, 2024

Wow!! More options than at The Cheesecake Factory!! Incredible menu. By the way, $1.00 USD in 1899 would have the purchasing power of $38.03 USD today. — Scott Kinney (@scott30575) November 25, 2024

The number of options also garnered attention. Over twenty deserts were listed under "Sweet Dishes," with pumpkin pie for just twenty cents.

1899 diners had multiple duck species and even grape varietals to choose from.

Order duck by the species. Not just duck but mallard duck. — Louisa (@LgFski) November 24, 2024

History buffs shared facts about the time period and New York City's Plaza Hotel.

Not sure why people are fixating on the cost. It's the variety, things we never see today, and imagine being the waiter (males only) having to write all of those choices down, keeping them straight, and dealing with the rich of the time. — Johnny Yuma 🍀 Irish/Western/Still Working USA USA (@YumaRebel) November 24, 2024

This would have been the original Plaza Hotel, completed in 1890 and demolished in 1905 to make way for the one that stands today on the same site. — Doug Kurz (@warblers4me) November 24, 2024

Others joked about how hard it is to come by a turtle soup these days.

We used to be a proper country. Now 125 years later & it's nearly impossible to get a good turtle soup & woodcock for Thanksgiving dinner. That's not progress that regression! — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) November 24, 2024

This year, The Plaza Hotel offers a buffet style meal that will set diners back $315.

According to their website, the menu is still being curated, so the curious will have to wait to compare the contemporary selection of duck, grape and other Thanksgiving fare.

Originally published by Latin Times.