Image of Thanksgiving Menu From 1899 Goes Viral: 'Most Expensive Item on Menu is $2'
"Wow!! More options than The Cheesecake Factory!"
An image of the Thanksgiving menu from New York City's Plaza Hotel in 1899 is going viral as social media users note the difference 125 years can make.
Notably, the most expensive menu item was a roast Philadelphia chicken, at a price of $2. One dollar in 1899 would be worth slightly over $38 in present times.
The number of options also garnered attention. Over twenty deserts were listed under "Sweet Dishes," with pumpkin pie for just twenty cents.
1899 diners had multiple duck species and even grape varietals to choose from.
History buffs shared facts about the time period and New York City's Plaza Hotel.
Others joked about how hard it is to come by a turtle soup these days.
This year, The Plaza Hotel offers a buffet style meal that will set diners back $315.
According to their website, the menu is still being curated, so the curious will have to wait to compare the contemporary selection of duck, grape and other Thanksgiving fare.
Originally published by Latin Times.
