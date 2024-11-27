Internet Mocks Dr. Oz After Appearing to Promote Online Supplement Company in X Post: 'OK Grifter'
Dr. Oz is an advisor and stakeholder in the company.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the former surgeon and TV celebrity President-elect Donald Trump tapped to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was mocked for appearing to promote the online supplement company he's a global advisor of ahead of the holidays.
"Thanksgiving is a perfect excuse for practicing gratitude — which also happens to be a proven way to reduce stress. You can also reduce stress with adaptogens like ashwagandha from a trusted source like @iHerb. Happy Thanksgiving!," Oz wrote.
Oz is a global advisor and stakeholder in iHerb, a global eCommerce health and wellness platform, which he states in his X bio.
Social media users were more than happy to troll the lifestyle guru in a series of scathing comments and reposts.
"OK, grifter," one X user remarked.
"We are about to witness grifting like never before," another added.
X user @skohayes called out the doctor for "promoting quack science."
Another X user questioned the legality of Oz promoting the supplements.
While X user @rimom5 offered advice on what the potential government official should be doing in place of peddling his products.
"Instead of this stuff start investigating Listeria and E. Coli food contamination that are killing babies and seniors. Trace back from the farms to the packaging firms and find where the contamination is!"
Originally published by Latin Times
