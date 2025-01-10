A bill to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" has been met with sarcasm and scorn online after Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) introduced the proposed legislation Thursday afternoon.

The two-paged bill follows President-elect Donald Trump's announcement earlier this week of his intention to rename the Gulf of Mexico. Greene promptly volunteered to get to work on the legislation. Trump and Greene claim the name change is justified due to the U.S. military's role in securing the Gulf of Mexico from threats and Mexican cartels.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has already directed her staff to write legislation officially changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America pic.twitter.com/9GNMitb43r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025

"It's our gulf," Greene declared, asserting that the Mexican government allows criminal activity in the region. "The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it's what the entire world should refer to it as."

She introduced the bill with 14 co-sponsors, directing the Chairman of the Board on Geographic Names to update all federal documents and maps within 180 days of the bill becoming law.

However, critics across social media slammed the proposal as frivolous and performative.

"This is exactly the kind of useless, time-wasting stunt you'd expect from someone more concerned with showboating than solving actual problems," one user wrote, pointing out that the U.S. doesn't own the Gulf and that Mexico has more coastline along the area.

Others mocked the practicality of the bill, highlighting the enormous cost of updating maps and documents. "How does this lower the price of groceries, Marge?" one commenter quipped.

Another critic added, "This nonsense won't stop cartels or trafficking. This isn't policy; it's posturing."

Many noted that more pressing issues—such as climate change, border security and infrastructure—are being ignored in favor of headline-grabbing proposals.

Originally published on Latin Times