Business practices might be among the list of reasons President-elect Donald Trump is trying so hard to get his sentencing in his hush money case blocked, as the sentencing could lead to two of his business' liquor licenses being revoked.

Following Trump's conviction of falsifying business records to allegedly cover up payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in May 2024, the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control attempted to revoke liquor licenses from the Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck and the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, as reported by Business Insider.

The division permitted temporary licenses meant to last just days after Trump's sentencing, which was initially planned for July of that year. However, plans to review the liquor licenses got delayed as Trump's sentencing repeatedly got pushed back.

Those convicted of a crime are barred from maintaining a liquor license or being the primary beneficiary of one in New Jersey. While Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., had the licenses issued in his name, a division spokesperson told BI that their review "indicates that the president-elect maintains a direct beneficial interest in the three liquor licenses."

The Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia in Pine Hill, had its liquor license renewed for one year.

Trump's lawyers appealed to the Supreme Court, requesting that his sentencing scheduled for Friday be canceled. They insisted that the hearing should be postponed due to its impacts on Trump's approaching presidency, as reported by the Associated Press.

Judge Juan M. Merchan has implied that he is willing to not implement jail time or other punishments for Trump's conviction.

Previous efforts by Trump's lawyers to delay the sentencing were refused by New York courts.

Originally published by Latin Times.