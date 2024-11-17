Israeli settlers and extremist nationalist Zionists in Israel are elated at President-elect Donald Trump's appointees, calling his pro-Israeli nominees as "the dream team."

Right-wing Israelis believe that Trump's new Situation Room will allow Israel to expand occupied territory, effectively leading to an end to Palestinian claims, reported The Guardian.

Trump nominated pro-settlement statesman Mike Huckabee as his appointment for ambassador to Israel. Huckabee, who has rejected the notion of a Palestinian state and garnered conservative backing in Israel, continues to support expanding Israeli control over the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, said the news outlet.

Other parties in Trump's administration that support Israel's occupation include Marco Rubio, the nominee for secretary of state, who opposes a ceasefire, and Elise Stefanik, a candidate for United Nations ambassador, who referred to the UN as a "cesspool of antisemitism" for condemning deaths in the Gaza Strip, said the news outlet.

Trump's administration is expected to further support Israeli territory taken from Palestinians, including enforcing the legality of settlements and continuing to advocate for a united Israeli state rather than a two-state solution.

Palestinian groups and left-wing Israeli non-governmental organizations are concerned about Trump's appointments. They say the Trump administration is emboldening Israelis to expand settlements and destroy residents in occupied territories, reported The Guardian.

Earlier this year, Israel engaged in talks with the Congolese government and other nations for possible migration of Gazans. Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's far-right national security minister, referred to Trump's presidential win as a "time for sovereignty" for Israel, reported The Times of Israel.

Since Trump's presidential victory, the demolition of homes in East Jerusalem and the West Bank has increased while the 'never-ending conflict' known as the Israel-Hamas war continues in Gaza. Iran abandoned its plan to strike Israel after Trump's win.