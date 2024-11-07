Donald Trump's next presidential cabinet picks will prioritize loyalists and businessmen over military generals for the national security team, according to multiple reports.

In his next administration, Trump is focused on appointing people who remained loyal to him in the last two years in an effort to have a cabinet that's aligned with his policies, according to CNN, adding that the vetting process for new personnel will be helmed by John McEntree, Cliff Sims, Ross Werner, and Kash Patel, government allies who have remained close to him.

According to AXIOS who spoke to Trump insiders, the president-elect has cherry-picked several individuals for key positions.

State Department:

Richard Grenell, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, may be appointed Secretary of State to handle diplomacy with Russia and Ukraine; an intelligence role, or as the National Security Adviser role.

Bill Hagerty, Senator of Tennessee, is under consideration for Secretary of State.

Robert O'Brien, former National Security Adviser, is a potential candidate for Secretary of State.

Morgan Ortagus, former State Department spokesperson, is under consideration for Secretary of State; a senior role in the State Department, or as the United Nations (U.N.) ambassador.

Elise Stefanik, House GOP Conference Chair, is being considered for the U.N. ambassador role

Marco Rubio, senator of Florida, is a potential candidate for Secretary of State.

Defense Department:

Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State, is mentioned for Defense Secretary.

Michael Waltz, representative of Florida, is being considered for Defense Secretary, CIA Director, or potential candidate for National Security Adviser.

Tom Cotton, senator of Arkansas, is mentioned for the Secretary of Defense role or an intelligence role.

Intelligence Agencies:

John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence, could be considered for Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (C.I.A.) or attorney general.

Jeffrey Jenson, a US attorney in St. Louis, is being considered to run the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Keith Kellogg, may be appointed to an intelligence role.

Kash Patel, a former Trump national security official, is a possibility for the C.I.A. director role.

White House:

Susie Wiles, Trump's 2024 co-campaign manager, is the frontrunner for the Chief of Staff role.

Brooke Rollins, CEO of the America First Policy Institute, is being considered for the Chief of Staff role.

Bob Lighthizer is a potential option for the Chief of Staff role; Treasury secretary, or lead role in the Commerce Department.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's campaign spokeswoman, may potentially be appointed to White House press secretary.

Russ Vought, who served as Trump's budget director, may be appointed to a pole position if Trump implements Project 2025.

Other Roles:

Avi Berkowitz and David Friedman could return for a Middle East-related position.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla who donated over $75 million into his pro-Trump super PAC, may be appointed to a blue-ribbon committee.

Ken Paxton, the Attorney General for Texas, is an option for attorney general.

Matt Whitaker, is being considered for attorney general.

Mike Lee, senator of Utah, is a suggestion for attorney general.

Mark Paoletta, a conservative attorney, is a potential candidate for attorney general.

Kelly Craft, previous U.N. ambassador during Trump's first term, may be appointed as U.N. ambassador.

Scott Bessent, may get the role of Treasury secretary.

John Paulson, a hedge fund billionaire, may be appointed as Treasury secretary.

Linda McMahon, one of the election's transition head, is in consideration for lead role in the Commerce Department.

Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota, is being suggested for interior secretary.

Jamieson Greer, is in talks for the Office of the U.S. Trade representative role.

Howard Lutnick, one of the election's transition head, is in talks for a high-ranking role in the administration.

While these names are up in the air, CNN reported that Trump could announce his appointments within days.