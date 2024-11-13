Iran Abandons Plan to Strike Israel After Trump Victory: Report

Iran has reportedly postponed its planned "True Promise 3" operation against Israel following the recent election victory by President-elect Donald Trump.

The decision, reported by Sky News, comes after heightened rhetoric from Iranian officials signaling retaliation against both the U.S. and Israel over their recent actions in the region.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had vowed a "harsh response" against the U.S. and Israel for their roles in what he described as aggression toward Iran and the "Resistance Axis."

Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), also condemned what he called Israel's "evil action" in reference to an attack on Iran on October 26.

"The response to the recent Zionist aggression against Iran will be inevitable, decisive, and beyond the enemy's comprehension," Neini told SkyNews.

He also claimed that Iran's response to this third attack would be a defensive measure rather than an escalation in tension with Israel.

Originally published by Latin Times.