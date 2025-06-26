Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan called out President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, saying the administration's latest ICE raids are "f***ing nuts" and not what Americans expected when they voted for mass deportations.

Trump's second-term immigration agenda has led to sweeping ICE raids across U.S. cities. While the administration insists it's targeting criminals, critics point to data showing the majority of detainees have no criminal record.

In Los Angeles, federal agents in masks have raided construction sites and even Home Depot parking lots, a tactic that triggered massive protests and led to the deployment of the National Guard and Marines.

The number of non-criminal immigration arrests has surged by 800% since January, pushing ICE detention to record levels with over 50,000 held, according to The Independent.

Rogan addressed the issue on a recent episode of his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," telling guests Luis J. Gomez and Big Jay Oakerson that the methods ICE is using go far beyond what voters were led to believe.

"Bro, these ICE raids are f***ing nuts, man," Rogan said.

"The Trump administration, if they're running and they said, 'We're going to go to Home Depot and we're going to arrest all the people at Home Depot. We're going to go to construction sites, and we're going to just like, tackle people at construction sites...' I don't think anybody would've signed up for that," he continued.

Rogan questioned whether Trump could've won re-election if he had promised aggressive enforcement that includes detaining day laborers in big-box parking lots. Rogan, who endorsed Trump in 2024, has since voiced opposition to several of the administration's hardline immigration policies, including the use of a Salvadoran megaprison to deport migrants.

Originally published on Latin Times