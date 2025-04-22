In the modern day, it can be difficult for businesses and leaders to determine the best IT solution to suit their needs. The process is time-consuming, stressful, and it often requires repeating—but with IT Select, Jordan Solender is transforming IT procurement. By cutting through vendor noise, his company streamlines the process to save clients' time and money.

Who Is Jordan Solender?

Jordan is an entrepreneur, IT selection expert, and business innovator on a mission to optimize any company's IT investments. With more than 15 years of experience as a sales and operations executive, he has a proven track record of delivering cost-efficient solutions and leading high-performing teams. Still, he was inspired to start his business by a pizza delivery guy.

"My dad started as a pizza delivery guy." Jordan explained, "Growing up, I watched him scale up into a successful multi-franchise owner—an experience that instilled in me the belief that I could achieve great things... I learned early on that hands-on work and customer service are the keys to success. My time at Apple further ignited my passion for technology, and I realized that I could bring my unique, do-it-better approach to the tech industry."

Finding a New Opportunity

Based on his experience in the tech industry, both at Apple and Dell, and his initial venture, Premier Technology Advisors, Jordan saw his next opportunity in IT procurement. This was a space where leaders were often met with frustration and half-truths, with complicated paths toward a straightforward solution. IT Select was his answer to the industry.

A Business Set to Change an Industry

To achieve genuine change in the IT procurement industry, Jordan had to build a platform from the ground up. His "IT Selection as a Service" firm would have to vet vendors, integrate project management, and harness AI-driven tools in one solution—but it would change the game for mid-market and lower-enterprise companies.

By abiding by these guidelines, IT Select is capable of cutting the time that its clients spend on vendor selection by upwards of 90%. It's an end-to-end approach that has solidified Jordan's reputation for delivering cutting-edge results with high cost-efficiency. Through a focus on customer service, rapid responses, and a healthy dose of expertise, Jordan is helping leaders get past the corporate red tape and begin the technology integration process.

"I wasn't even in business school. I just knew I could build something great," Jordan confidently stated. "The fact that some of my earliest customers have remained with me through multiple ventures speaks volumes about my commitment and the strength of my approach."

A Hands-On Approach to the Future

Jordan prides himself on being a hands-on entrepreneur, working right alongside his team to ensure that his company succeeds. This, he believes, is what it takes to redefine an entire industry—he's not going to shy away from the grind toward operational excellence. Moving forward, Jordan envisions IT Select as the definitive partner for IT procurement, a company that business owners and IT leaders can depend on.

"My goal is to drive innovation using AI to further reduce vendor selection time by up to 90% and continue delivering excellence in every engagement," Jordan concluded. "Ultimately, I aspire to redefine IT procurement as an effortless, automated, and highly efficient process."