July 4th Fireworks In NYC: Location, Time & Map On Where To Watch
KEY POINTS
- Macy's is set to light up New York City's skies for 25 minutes with its fireworks show
- Seven locations across NYC were designated as free public viewing areas
- Some high-rise hotels, establishments and cruises offer gorgeous views of the fireworks for a fee
Fireworks are expected to light up the skyline of New York City as it celebrates the country's 247th year of independence Tuesday.
The world-famous Macy's Fourth of July festivities are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday with live musical performances, including by the U.S. Army Field band, according to The New York Times.
It would be followed by a 25-minute fireworks display, themed "pyrotechnic salute to America," at around 9:25 p.m.
Private and free viewing points are available for spectators and residents of New York City to witness the 2023 Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show.
Manhattan
- First Avenue: Three free public viewing areas will be set up and controlled by the New York City Department (NYPD) along the avenue—East 42nd Street, East 34th Street (ADA accessible), and East 20th Street. People are strongly advised to check the NYPD's Twitter account for the latest updates.
- Summit One Vanderbilt: One of the city's tallest skyscrapers is opening its observation deck for visitors to celebrate Independence Day and watch the fireworks. Spectators can avail of a ticket at $325 to access all three levels of Summit and receive two premium drinks, according to the New York Daily News.
- Sentry Rooftop at Hotel Henri: The Sentry Penthouse & Lounge will host a Bollywood-themed Fourth of July party Tuesday evening. The tickets to the holiday party start at $18.07. It includes access to a complimentary vodka bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., while DJs and a special cocktail menu will keep people entertained until after the firework show conclude.
- Edge at Hudson Yards: For a price of $250 for adults and free for children 5 and under, revelers can have the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day at the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Tickets include one glass of champagne or a nonalcoholic drink. Latin Grammy-winning composer and trumpeter Spencer Ludwig will perform at the sky deck.
Brooklyn
- Newtown Barge Park: One of the borough's designated free public viewing areas, the recently revamped area features a small sports field, an open lawn area and a shoreline walkway.
- WNYC Transmitter Park: The public can witness the fireworks display in this area for free. It has a 6.6-acre green space where people can see stunning views of Manhattan.
- Marsha P. Johnson State Park: Designated as a free public viewing area, the place features a 7-acre waterfront park, a large play area, cobblestone streets, old railroad tracks, and a large open space for picnics and barbecues.
- Williamsburg Hotel: The establishment offers Brooklyn-style Independence Day celebrations with tickets starting at $55.49. Madrid-based DJ duo Sparrow & Barbossa is expected to lead the party with its signature Afro-House sound.
Queens
- Gantry Plaza State Park: The 12-acre state park is the only free public viewing area in Queens, but it has some stunning views of the city skyline.
- Vista Sky Lounge: The candlelit rooftop venue is hosting its annual Fourth of July Rooftop party. Spectators can purchase tickets worth $135 for adults and $50 for children 12 and under to join the revelry and avail of a full buffet and complimentary glass of wine or beer.
Cruises
- Classic Harbor Line: Seven cruises will be available for the spectators to watch the fireworks show with an unobstructed and stylish view. Riding a cruise starts at $498, including options such as a traditional yacht featuring wraparound seating, a vintage vessel with a covered open-air aft deck observatory, and a 1920s-style luxury yacht.
- Circle Line: Revelers can avail of a four-and-a-half-hour cruise with a photo opportunity at the Statue of Liberty for $269 for adults and $199 for kids. Tickets include unlimited beer, wine and soda, as well as a buffet that features hamburgers, hot dogs, and mac and cheese. The cruise will traverse the Hudson River around the tip of Manhattan.
FOR FREE to continue reading
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
Already have an account? Log in
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
Join the Discussion
Editor's pick
-
After Long Wait, Virgin Galactic Begins Commercial Spaceflights
-
In Miami's Melting Pot, A Dialect Of English Emerges
-
Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg 'Dead Serious' About UFC Fight
-
Biden Calls Religious Pluralism 'Core Principle' For India, US
-
The Enduring Allure Of The Titanic
-
Affirmative Action, Student Debt Rulings Loom At US Supreme Court
-
Rise Of The Cute Robots