KEY POINTS Macy's is set to light up New York City's skies for 25 minutes with its fireworks show

Seven locations across NYC were designated as free public viewing areas

Some high-rise hotels, establishments and cruises offer gorgeous views of the fireworks for a fee

Fireworks are expected to light up the skyline of New York City as it celebrates the country's 247th year of independence Tuesday.

The world-famous Macy's Fourth of July festivities are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday with live musical performances, including by the U.S. Army Field band, according to The New York Times.

It would be followed by a 25-minute fireworks display, themed "pyrotechnic salute to America," at around 9:25 p.m.

Private and free viewing points are available for spectators and residents of New York City to witness the 2023 Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show.

Manhattan

First Avenue : Three free public viewing areas will be set up and controlled by the New York City Department (NYPD) along the avenue—East 42nd Street, East 34th Street (ADA accessible), and East 20th Street. People are strongly advised to check the NYPD's Twitter account for the latest updates.

: Three free public viewing areas will be set up and controlled by the New York City Department (NYPD) along the avenue—East 42nd Street, East 34th Street (ADA accessible), and East 20th Street. People are strongly advised to check the NYPD's Twitter account for the latest updates. Summit One Vanderbilt : One of the city's tallest skyscrapers is opening its observation deck for visitors to celebrate Independence Day and watch the fireworks. Spectators can avail of a ticket at $325 to access all three levels of Summit and receive two premium drinks, according to the New York Daily News .

: One of the city's tallest skyscrapers is opening its observation deck for visitors to celebrate Independence Day and watch the fireworks. Spectators can avail of a ticket at $325 to access all three levels of Summit and receive two premium drinks, according to the . Sentry Rooftop at Hotel Henri : The Sentry Penthouse & Lounge will host a Bollywood-themed Fourth of July party Tuesday evening. The tickets to the holiday party start at $18.07. It includes access to a complimentary vodka bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., while DJs and a special cocktail menu will keep people entertained until after the firework show conclude.

: The Sentry Penthouse & Lounge will host a Bollywood-themed Fourth of July party Tuesday evening. The tickets to the holiday party start at $18.07. It includes access to a complimentary vodka bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., while DJs and a special cocktail menu will keep people entertained until after the firework show conclude. Edge at Hudson Yards: For a price of $250 for adults and free for children 5 and under, revelers can have the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day at the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Tickets include one glass of champagne or a nonalcoholic drink. Latin Grammy-winning composer and trumpeter Spencer Ludwig will perform at the sky deck.

Brooklyn

Newtown Barge Park : One of the borough's designated free public viewing areas, the recently revamped area features a small sports field, an open lawn area and a shoreline walkway.

: One of the borough's designated free public viewing areas, the recently revamped area features a small sports field, an open lawn area and a shoreline walkway. WNYC Transmitter Park : The public can witness the fireworks display in this area for free. It has a 6.6-acre green space where people can see stunning views of Manhattan.

: The public can witness the fireworks display in this area for free. It has a 6.6-acre green space where people can see stunning views of Manhattan. Marsha P. Johnson State Park : Designated as a free public viewing area, the place features a 7-acre waterfront park, a large play area, cobblestone streets, old railroad tracks, and a large open space for picnics and barbecues.

: Designated as a free public viewing area, the place features a 7-acre waterfront park, a large play area, cobblestone streets, old railroad tracks, and a large open space for picnics and barbecues. Williamsburg Hotel: The establishment offers Brooklyn-style Independence Day celebrations with tickets starting at $55.49. Madrid-based DJ duo Sparrow & Barbossa is expected to lead the party with its signature Afro-House sound.

Queens

Gantry Plaza State Park : The 12-acre state park is the only free public viewing area in Queens, but it has some stunning views of the city skyline.

: The 12-acre state park is the only free public viewing area in Queens, but it has some stunning views of the city skyline. Vista Sky Lounge: The candlelit rooftop venue is hosting its annual Fourth of July Rooftop party. Spectators can purchase tickets worth $135 for adults and $50 for children 12 and under to join the revelry and avail of a full buffet and complimentary glass of wine or beer.

Cruises