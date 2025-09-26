Justin Bieber's return to the stage is breaking records and drawing praise from those closest to him.

The 31-year-old pop star will headline Coachella 2026, selling out all six festival dates and securing more than $10 million for the two-weekend gig, the largest payday in the event's history, according to Rolling Stone.

Bieber's father, Jeremy, 50, said he believes the singer's new role as a dad is helping him thrive personally and creatively. "He's really leaning into being a father," Jeremy told Daily Mail. "I think it's really grounded him into making his best music – I am very proud of him."

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, son Jack, in August 2024.

Jeremy added that his son not only has talent but "a very strong work ethic," which he credits to concentration for the recent burst of new music and big opportunities coming his way.

Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, also gave brief public support this week, posting a prayer for her son on Instagram.

She asked God to "restore what's been stolen" and "heal every wound in his heart, mind and body." The post, accompanied by a picture of Bieber wearing a "Pray for Me" t-shirt, elicited thousands of empathetic comments from the fan community.

Justin Bieber will headline Coachella next year. pic.twitter.com/Wd4zuzveu8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 16, 2025

$10M Coachella Deal and Record Sellouts

After Bieber was announced as one of the main acts, all the tickets for Coachella 2026 were sold out. The festival will take place on April 10-12 and April 17-19.

Bieber, unlike the majority of major artists, went through the promoter Goldenvoice only, without an agent. He was also the only one to have directly negotiated the deal with Goldenvoice, several sources told Rolling Stone.

"It's a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it's something he built entirely on his own," the source said, calling it the start of "an exciting new era" for the singer.

His deal goes beyond the fees paid to previous main performers, such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd. According to another report from the Daily Mail, these artists received between $5 million and $12 million for their Coachella performances.

This festival will also be the first significant stage for Bieber after he decided to postpone the "Justice" World Tour 2023 due to his health problems. Shortly after, Bieber disclosed that he was a victim of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which led to facial paralysis on the affected side.

"I need to make my health the priority right now," he said in a statement, per CNBC, telling fans he needed time to rest before returning to the stage.

Since then, Bieber has released the two-part album project Swag I and Swag II. Industry reps said he had "100 percent creative freedom" on the records, with one insider calling them "the purest version of Justin we've ever seen musically."

Hailey Bieber reportedly encouraged her husband to accept the Coachella offer. "She nudged him and is always in his corner hyping him up," a source told Us Weekly. "She knows firsthand how much it means to his fans to see him back on stage."

Sources close to Bieber say he plans to showcase his Swag albums, along with earlier hits such as "Peaches," "Holy," and "Ghost."

He's also considering surprise guests to make the set a celebration of his entire career.

"His 2026 Coachella performance won't just be a headlining set," another insider told the outlet. "It will be a once-in-a-generation spectacle from a once-in-a-generation pop icon."

Originally published on Music Times