A large-scale fight broke out Monday evening at Coney Island Beach involving about 100 teenagers, leading to at least 16 arrests. The disturbance started around 6:30 p.m. near West 15th Street on the Riegelmann Boardwalk and soon spilled onto nearby streets and Brighton Beach, drawing law enforcement response amid heavy crowds due to a heatwave.

According to the New York Post, videos from the scene showed multiple teens being handcuffed and escorted by NYPD officers, while others fled. At least 36 officers were deployed to restore order, forming barricades and engaging in chases. One report noted a female paramedic was knocked down during a pursuit, and another video captured a teenager being tased while seemingly complying with police, with the use of the Taser currently under review.

As per the NYPD, the cause of the brawl remains unclear, but no serious injuries have been reported. Charges are pending against those arrested, with investigations ongoing. This incident follows similar unrest earlier this month at Jones Beach State Park, where senior skip day celebrations led to multiple fights and temporary beach closure, noted by local authorities.

Officials are urging the public to avoid speculation and to allow the investigation to proceed. Further updates will be shared as the situation develops.