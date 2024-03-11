KEY POINTS The $KNINE token was No.1 on DexTools' trending hot pairs rankings Sunday

There are now over 5,000 $KNINE holders, just three days after the token's launch

Shibarium's Shytoshi Kusama has joined K9 Finance as an official advisor

Following the outstanding launch of its $KNINE token on leading layer-2 scalability solution Shibarium last week, liquid staking derivatives (LSDs) platform K9 Finance continues to set a high bar in decentralized finance (DeFi) as it became the No. 1 trending token on DeFi trading app DexTools just three days into the utility token's launch.

The $KNINE token triumphed over other tokens on DexTools Sunday as it was No. 1 on the platform's hot pairs rankings. It blasted past Mog Coin (MOG), PepeFork (PORK), Pepe (PEPE), and Floki (FLOKI), just three days after its impressive launch on Shibarium.

Woot Woot #SHIBARMY! $KNINE is now the #1 TRENDING Token on DexTools! 🔥



To think they are just getting started! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/88PlTdnPJP — Shib Dream * Shiba Inu News * Shib Army Social 💎 (@theshibdream) March 11, 2024

An X (formerly Twitter) user noted that it "takes a quality project to beat out the memes in DexTool's ranking."

Aside from the DexTools milestone, the number of K9 holders passed the 5,400-mark – just three days since the $KNINE token's launch.

Good morning #SHIBARMY 🐕☀️



It's hard to believe it's only the third day since launch, but we've achieved so much already, and the momentum is incredible🔥



The holders of K9 have already reached 5,400, and the chart looks incredibly beautiful.$Knine #K9finance pic.twitter.com/YkKcmavLoP — Shibapendence (@Shibapendence) March 10, 2024

Speaking about the milestones $KNINE continues to make only days after its launch, Buzz, the pseudonymous founder and developer of K9 Finance, told International Business Times exclusively that it's only the beginning for the K9 Finance Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

"As a community we will continue to build according to our roadmap and DAO mission and continue to build a framework to encourage more development activity within DeFi for Shib," he said.

He also noted that the community continues to embrace Shibarium's evolution and is abiding by the vision of Ryoshi, the creator of Shiba Inu (SHIB), the ERC-20 token that fuels the Shib ecosystem.

During the token's launch, Shibarium's lead developer Shytoshi Kusama appeared at the X Spaces celebratory event – marking only the second time he spoke publicly, the first being Shibarium's launch.

During Kusama's appearance in the X Spaces that Buzz described as "powerful," Kusama delivered a compelling message to an excited audience that was graced by some of the most prominent names in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. "What if we are the frontline? Will you make a stand? What if there weren't many timelines, only the one where we win?" he said.

"Shytoshi spoke about how K9 Finance DAO is a beacon for further developers and buildings to come build on Shibarium and support Shib," Buzz noted. With Kusama's entry as an official advisor of K9 Finance DAO, Buzz believes the DAO will build the "development rails properly with the Shib team to become a conduit for DeFi within the meme economy."

$KNINE, being the first liquid staking token on Shibarium, has truly drawn more interest into the Shib ecosystem. Also, "K9 is bringing DeFi to the meme economy. It gives true utility and community ownership through means other than just speculation," Buzz pointed out.

With $KNINE's official launch, $BONE can delegate on Ether (ETH) and receive an LSD token in return – directly on Shibarium, which is expected to drive more activity and engagement within the ecosystem. "Bringing liquid staking to Shibarium is a rising tide to lift all boats in the Shib ecosystem," Buzz previously told IBT.